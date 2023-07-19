Online message – Tuesday 18/07/2023

Statistics | Inherited and donated assets fell by 14% in 2022 after a record year in 2021 (Destatis)

In 2022, the tax authorities in Germany assessed asset transfers through inheritance and gifts amounting to 101.4 billion euros. As the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports, the inherited and gift assets taken into account for tax purposes fell by 14.0% compared to the previous year 2021, in which it had reached its highest value since 2009. The donated assets fell by 23.6% compared to the previous year to 41.7 billion euros.

donated wealth Having fallen since 2016, it rose significantly in 2021 and fell to the level of 2018 in 2022. The main reason for the decline was the business assets given away. This halved in 2022 compared to the previous year (-53.7%) and fell to 12.4 billion euros after more than doubling in the previous year. As a result, real estate given away ranked first among donations in 2022 at 14.9 billion euros (+5.2% compared to the previous year), followed by other assets given away at 13.6 billion euros (+6.4% compared to the previous year). ).

inheritances and legacies assets of 59.7 billion euros were transferred in 2022. After four consecutive years of growth, inherited wealth fell by 5.8% year-on-year in 2022. In 2022, other assets were inherited (EUR 29.6 billion; -14.3% compared to the previous year), such as bank balances, securities, shares and participation certificates as well as real estate with EUR 23.7 billion (-0.8%).

Die inheritance and gift tax was set at 11.4 billion euros in 2022 (+2.6% compared to the previous year), increasing for the fifth time in a row. After applying the tax rates, which vary depending on the family relationship and the amount of taxable income, the tax authorities set inheritance tax of 8.1 billion euros (-9.9%) in 2022. This is the first time that inheritance tax has fallen compared to the previous year after years of rising. The fixed gift tax increased again in 2022 to 3.3 billion euros. This corresponds to an increase of +56.7% compared to the previous year.

taxable acquisition increased by 1.4% to 58.3 billion euros in 2022, increasing for the fifth year in a row. It is calculated from the asset transfers as well as the additional and deductible items such as tax benefits and allowances. One reason for the increase despite falling asset transfers is the lower tax privileges in accordance with Section 13a of the ErbStG compared to the previous year. The taxable acquisition of inheritances in 2022 was 38.9 billion euros (-0.4% compared to the previous year). This almost matched the figure for the previous year, after having risen four years in a row. On the other hand, the taxable acquisition of donations increased to 19.4 billion euros (+5.2% compared to the previous year). This is the fourth time in a row that the taxable acquisition of gifts has increased.

tax breaks according to § 13a ErbStG and the personal allowances represent the largest deduction items in terms of value when calculating inheritance and gift tax. The tax privileges according to § 13a ErbStG were increased in 2022 for inheritances with 3.9 billion euros (-24.6% compared to the previous year ) and in the case of donations with 14.2 billion euros (-55.0% compared to the previous year). In addition to transferred business assets, the tax benefits under Section 13a ErbStG are also granted for shares in corporations and for agricultural and forestry assets.

In the case of inheritances, tax concessions according to § 13a ErbStG between three and seven billion euros per year have been taken into account in recent years. With one exception in 2021, less and less tax concessions according to § 13a ErbStG have tended to be taken into account for donations since 2016. After a significant increase was recorded in the previous year 2021 due in particular to transferred business assets, the tax benefits taken into account according to § 13a ErbStG fell slightly below the level of 2020 in 2022.

personal allowancesthe amount of which depends on the family relationship to the deceased or donor, amounted to 16.4 billion euros in 2022 for inheritances (-2.4%) and for gifts to 12.7 billion euros (+1.8% ).

Source: Destatis, press release from 18.7.2023

