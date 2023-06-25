Inheriting a good family tradition and striving to be a newcomer of the times_Lu’an News_Lu’an News_Lu’an News Network

Inheriting a good family tradition and striving to be a newcomer of the era

On June 20th, the 30th youth patriotism of “inheriting a good family tradition and striving to be a newcomer of the era” was jointly organized by the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, Municipal Education Bureau, Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Youth League Committee, Municipal Women’s Federation, and Lu’an Xinhua Bookstore The elementary school student story meeting and middle school student speech meeting of the socialist reading education activities were successfully held. 32 primary and middle school students from various schools in the city participated in this competition.

The competition is divided into two groups, primary school and middle school. In the morning, there will be a story meeting for primary school students, and in the afternoon, there will be a speech meeting for middle school students. “Grandpa’s “Old Habits””, “Grandma’s Floral Bag”, “Family Tradition Walks with the Times, Our Generation Will Be Inherited” “All Things Restored to the Qingming Family Tradition for a Hundred Years”…On the stage, students may tell stories about family traditions around them or Propagating the great red spirit, they brought wonderful performances with their high-spirited demeanor, clear voice, and calm demeanor, winning rounds of applause from the judges and the audience.

It is understood that this year’s reading education activities adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, comprehensively study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, take the cultivation and practice of socialist core values ​​as the foundation, and highlight the moral education of children , Inherit the fine family tradition, carry forward the civilized fashion of the new era, and promote the socialist core values ​​to take root in the family.

After the competition, a total of 3 first prizes, 5 second prizes, and 8 third prizes were selected for the primary school group, and 3 first prizes, 5 second prizes, and 8 third prizes were selected for the middle school group. (Zhang Yu trainee reporter Qin Hanqing)