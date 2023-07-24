Inheriting the Fine Style of “Four Downs at the Grassroots”: Leading Cadres in Fujian Ningde Promote Work at the Grassroots Level

Fujian Ningde Inheriting the Excellent Style of “Four Downs at the Grassroots”

People’s Daily published the newsletter “Fujian Ningde Inheriting the Excellent Style of “Four Downs at the Grassroots”” on July 23, reporting that leading cadres at all levels in Ningde City inherited the fine style of “Four Downs at the Grassroots” and preached policies at the grassroots level, found problems, resolved conflicts, and promoted work, and followed the party’s mass line in the new era. Fujian Daily reprinted it today.

“At present, what I look forward to most is to handle the formalities of land union. The secretary of the county party committee will lead the relevant staff of the county department to work on the spot, coordinate and solve problems, and specify specific guidance.” Lin Yuan, chairman of Fujian Mindong Lijiexun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., said.

On July 11, leading cadres from Zherong County, Ningde City, Fujian Province came to the Zherong County Pharmaceutical Industrial Park to deliver policies, handle practical affairs, and solve problems for enterprises. This is a recent example of leading cadres at all levels in Ningde City inheriting the fine work style of “Four Down to the Grassroots”.

Propagating the party’s line, principles, and policies at the grassroots level, conducting investigations and research at the grassroots level, receiving letters and visits at the grassroots level, and conducting field work at the grassroots level—the “four grassroots levels” were vigorously advocated by General Secretary Xi Jinping when he was working in Ningde, Fujian. Leading cadres at all levels in Ningde City have inherited the fine style of “Four Downs to the Grassroots”, went deep into the fields and enterprise workshops, asked the people about their needs and plans, preached policies at the grassroots level, found problems, resolved conflicts, and promoted work, so as to follow the party’s mass line in the new era.

Solving problems at the grassroots level

Fujian Lijiexun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. relies on the local specialty Pseudostellariae Pseudostellariae to produce compound Pseudostellariae granules and other products with annual sales of more than 50 million yuan.

“Farmers grow one mu of heterophylla, which can sell for 10,000 yuan.” Lin Yuan said, “In order to further expand production capacity and attract more people to work, the company is planning to build talent apartments, hoping to get support in terms of land use.”

“At present, we are collecting, storing, clearing and leveling the land around the company. It is expected to be completed in three months, and the problem of land use for talent apartments can be solved by then.” Jiang Ping, director of Zherong County Natural Resources Bureau, introduced at the on-site office meeting. Zherong County Party Secretary Zhang Xiaorong said: “Mindong Lijiexun Pharmaceutical has contributed to the development of the heterophylla heterophylla industry, and we will strive to provide better services.”

In 2022, in order to accurately implement relevant policies and measures, Zherong County will establish a mechanism of “promoting special classes and linking with special personnel”, and will set up 7 special classes for industrial work including biomedicine.

Taking the mechanism of “four visits to the grassroots” as an important starting point, Ningde City guides the majority of party members and cadres to dive down to the grassroots and the front line to study and solve problems.

The famous Fuding white tea is a pillar industry for Fuding to promote rural revitalization in an all-round way. There are more than 2,800 tea processing enterprises in the city, which can provide more than 100,000 jobs and directly increase the income of more than 300,000 people.

Fuding City established a tea industry development leading group to clarify responsible departments and delineate responsible areas. On-site tea industry development meetings were held every two months. City leaders led teams to conduct in-depth research on tea companies and tea gardens to solve production, processing, and sales problems and help accelerate the development of the tea industry.

“We promote the construction of base-based ecological tea gardens, establish a large database of tea enterprises in the city’s tea gardens, improve the anti-counterfeiting traceability system, and promote the green and high-quality development of the tea industry.” Cai Meisheng, director of the Standing Committee of the Fuding Municipal People’s Congress and executive deputy leader of the tea industry development leading group, introduced that the city’s base-based tea gardens currently cover more than 200,000 mu, and more than 2,300 enterprises and 72,000 tea farmers have been included in the big data traceability system.

Ningde City made it clear that members of the party and government leadership at the city and county levels spend no less than 60 days at the grassroots level each year for research. Through in-depth investigation and research, they can understand the people’s sentiments and grasp the real situation, so as to achieve scientific and democratic decision-making, and promote high-quality economic and social development.

Zhang Yongning, Mayor of Ningde City, led the heads of relevant departments directly under the municipal government to conduct in-depth enterprise research and held a symposium to learn more about the company’s operating conditions. After careful research, Ningde launched a batch of practical, effective, and high-value “one-page” policies, interpreting documents one by one for supporting policies, fulfilling operating rules, and updated the list of 33 “free application and instant enjoyment” policies in 25 categories.

In 2022, Ningde will cut taxes and fees by 8.5 billion yuan, provide 5.22 billion yuan in re-loans, rediscounts, and credit support, and issue 1.88 billion yuan in bailout loans and 50 billion yuan in inclusive small and micro loans.

Establish a normalized publicity mechanism for the grassroots

“Weak birds fly higher first, and dripping water penetrates rocks to be stronger. Concentrate on building a new home, roll up your sleeves and work harder…” In the paper-cutting workshop of Zuilingwei Village, Chengjiao Township, Zherong County, the allegro performance of the Zherong County small bench preaching team attracted the villagers. “It talks about the things around the common people, it talks about things we can understand, and there are local cultural performances, which everyone loves to watch.” Villager Liu Dongbao said.

“From almost zero collective economic income to 520,000 yuan last year, the per capita disposable income of the village reached 28,000 yuan. The development of Zhulingwei Village has entered the fast lane, thanks to the good policies of the party.” Wu Xuexiang, the first secretary of Zhulingwei Village, was deeply touched.

At the beginning of 2020, a presentation group led by county leaders came to Zhulingwei Village, and the theme of the presentation was to promote rural revitalization. “Find out the characteristic industries, develop one product for each village, and give full play to the exemplary role of talented people…” After a presentation, Wu Xuexiang’s notebook is full, and her development ideas are also opened up: “Paper-cutting in the village has a history of more than 400 years, and every household can do it. Can you use this to solve the problem?”

The propaganda activities not only conveyed the good policies of the party but also united the hearts of the people and aroused the enthusiasm of the cadres. Bootlingwei Village excavates the paper-cut culture and develops the culture, agriculture, and tourism industry based on paper-cut culture and creativity. The more paper cuts are sold, the more tourists there are. It has won the title of “Gold Medal Tourist Village” in Fujian Province.

“To ensure food security, we must keep the red line of arable land. The 600 mu of paddy fields and 300 mu of farmland in the village must be cherished.” “Deepen the reform of the rural land system and give farmers more property rights.”

Focusing closely on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Ningde City has established a regular publicity mechanism for the grassroots, constantly innovating the form of publicity, and creating a “through train” for the grassroots to learn the party’s line, principles, and policies. In the past three years, Ningde city and county levels have organized more than 180 publicity teams with more than 2,500 preachers and conducted more than 40,000 publicity sessions with an audience of more than 3.1 million people.

Do a good job in letters and visits with heart and soul

Ningde City has a sea area of ​​44,600 square kilometers, accounting for about 1/3 of the province. About 600,000 people in the city are engaged in sea farming, fishing, and seafood processing and sales.

As the sun sets, the waters of the wharf of Dongchong Village, Beibi Township, Xiapu County, are rippling with blue waves. “Fishermen spend most of their working time…

