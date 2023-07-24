Fujian Ningde Leading Cadres Inherit the Fine Style of “Four Downs at the Grassroots”

Ningde City, Fujian Province – Leading cadres at all levels in Ningde City have been praised for their dedication to inheriting the fine style of “Four Downs at the Grassroots” as outlined by General Secretary Xi Jinping. These cadres have been actively promoting the party’s line, principles, and policies at the grassroots level, conducting investigations, receiving letters and visits, and carrying out field work. Their efforts have resulted in the successful resolution of conflicts, the identification of problems, and the promotion of work, all in accordance with the party’s mass line in the new era.

A recent example of this commitment was seen when leading cadres from Zherong County visited the Zherong County Pharmaceutical Industrial Park on July 11. During this visit, they delivered policies and provided practical support to local enterprises. One such enterprise is Fujian Lijiexun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., which relies on the local specialty Pseudostellariae Pseudostellariae to produce compound Pseudostellariae granules and other products with an annual sales revenue of over 50 million yuan. The company is planning to build talent apartments to expand its production capacity and attract more workers. To support this endeavor, the county party committee secretary and relevant staff from the county department are working on-site to coordinate and solve any potential problems related to land use.

In addition to supporting the pharmaceutical industry, Ningde City is also focusing on the development of the tea industry. Fuding City, known for its famous Fuding white tea, has established a tea industry development leading group to help promote rural revitalization. By conducting regular on-site tea industry development meetings, city leaders have been able to address production, processing, and sales issues, ultimately benefiting over 300,000 people who are directly involved in the tea industry.

To ensure effective decision-making and promote high-quality economic and social development, members of the party and government leadership in Ningde City spend at least 60 days each year conducting research at the grassroots level. This in-depth understanding of the people’s sentiments allows them to make informed decisions that align with the needs of the community. Mayor Zhang Yongning has led the heads of relevant departments on enterprise research trips and symposiums to gather information on operating conditions. As a result, a series of practical and effective policies have been implemented, providing tax cuts, credit support, and re-loans to local businesses.

To ensure that the party’s line, principles, and policies are effectively communicated, Ningde City has established a normalized publicity mechanism for the grassroots. By organizing over 40,000 publicity sessions with an audience of over 3.1 million people, the city and county levels have successfully spread awareness of the party’s policies among the local population.

Furthermore, the city has taken great care to address the concerns and issues raised by the community. With a large number of residents engaged in sea farming, fishing, and seafood processing and sales, Ningde City has made it a priority to handle letters and visits related to the maritime industry with diligence. These efforts have been lauded as they demonstrate the leadership’s commitment to resolving problems and improving the lives of the people.

Overall, the leaders and cadres in Ningde City have exemplified the spirit of the “Four Downs at the Grassroots” as advocated by General Secretary Xi Jinping. Through their dedication and hard work, they have successfully addressed problems, resolved conflicts, promoted local industries, and followed the party’s mass line in the new era. Their efforts have made a positive impact on the lives of the people of Ningde City, contributing to the overall development of the region.

