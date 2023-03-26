In Bogotá, where there are close to 20,000 detainees in the Immediate Reaction Units of Bogotá, there is overcrowding of more than 260%. Figures that however fail to fathom the magnitude of the humanitarian crisis who lives in these places. Nauseating odors, spoiled food and unsanitary bathrooms are a natural landscape within the URIs.

Hostile Zone, kienyke.com’s new journalistic bet, delved into the bowels of these sites to demonstrate the inhumane conditions in which the detainees are found in these places, For lack of a better description, they are called ‘capsules from hell’.

Within these places there are accused of simple theft, confessed murderers and also, to a lesser extent, victims of ‘blind hook’: deprived of liberty who claim to be innocent.