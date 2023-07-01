Home » Iniesta plays his last game with Vissel Kobe
Iniesta plays his last game with Vissel Kobe

Iniesta plays his last game with Vissel Kobe

Spanish soccer legend Andrés Iniesta played his last game for Japanese side Vissel Kobe this Saturday and at 39 he is ready to continue his soccer career in a new destination.

The legend of Barcelona wore the captain’s armband and started as a starter, playing 57 minutes, in Vissel Kobe’s 1-1 draw at home against Consadole Sapporo, in the J-League.

Iniesta won the Champions League four times with Barcelona and at the age of 34, in 2018, he crossed the planet to join Kobe on a three-year contract and an annual salary of $30 million, according to the media. He extended his relationship in 2021.

At the end of May he gave a press conference to announce that he would not continue at Kobe due to his lack of prominence in recent months.

“I want to continue playing football, I feel capable. Closing this stage we will see what options there may be. I would like to finish my career playing, and I want to try. That part is being difficult here,” he said.

In Japan, Iniesta won the Emperor Cup in 2019 and reached the semifinals of the Asian Champions League a year later. However, in the last season his participation has been residual.

