Initials on the walls of the Colosseum, tourist risks prison

It had been filmed by a guide who reported the fact to the police. Before her, a boy was caught who now risks the same sentence

TiscaliNews

A 17-year-old Swiss tourist risks prison and a fine of up to 15,000 euros because she was reported for disfigurement and deterioration of cultural assets after being filmed while she was engraving the initial letter of her name on a base of the Colosseum. The crime with which you are accused (Art. 518 twelve of the penal code) is also punished with imprisonment from two to five years. The gesture was immortalized by an Italian tour guide which alerted the surveillance of the archaeological park of the Colosseum, which in turn called the carabinieri. The minor, who is on vacation with her family in the capital, was reported after being taken to the police headquarters in Piazza Venezia and he will also have to answer for the charge of violation of the urban police regulationwhich provides for the prohibition of smearing, drawing, engraving or compromising the artistic, historical and monumental heritage of the city.

Only a few weeks ago another similar episode occurredwhich had aroused the indignation of the Minister of Culture himself, when a young tourist of Bulgarian origin and residing in England he had engraved his name and that of his fiancée on the Flavian Amphitheater. The video, which ended up on the web, had created a social storm with a related complaint presented by the Parco Colosseo institution, which gave impetus to the investigations of the carabinieri and finally to its identification. The complaint process is running its course and also in this case the boy risks a maximum fine of at least 15 thousand euros and imprisonment of up to five years.