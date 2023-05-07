Initiative does not give up the fight against industrial parks near Pirna, Heidenau and Dohna

About 200 people responded to a citizens’ initiative on Saturday and demonstrated on the market square in Pirna against the plans for a new industrial and commercial area in the Pirna-Dohna-Heidenau triangle. 270 hectares of land are to be redesigned for the Oberelbe Industrial Park, 140 of which will be commercial and industrial areas. With the demonstration, the organizers wanted to stimulate public discussion about the plans for the Upper Elbe Industrial Park. The project has been stuck in the preliminary planning for years.

Too big, too expensive and not well connected

The list of concerns and counterarguments raised by the citizens’ initiative is long. “The industrial park is to be built on a greenfield site. There is no S-Bahn or railway connection and the planning is oversized,” criticizes Ingo Düring, one of the spokespersons for the “Stop IPO” citizens’ initiative. In addition, the project would damage small and medium-sized businesses, since in times of labor shortages there could only be a distribution of qualified workers and no new jobs would be created with it.

Since it is still uncertain which industry will specifically settle in the area, there is great concern about noise and odor nuisance as well as flooding due to newly sealed areas. Düring refers to studies and calculations that would show that the industrial park could not be planned and implemented to cover costs. He therefore fears that the municipalities will ultimately have to step in.

The initiative also cites possible environmental damage: "We fear a massive change in the environment as well as a lot of environmental damage and negative effects for the people from Pirna, Dohna and Heidenau," says Ingo Düring.

cabaret artist supports the protest

With short statements and his song “Man weeß es ni” cabaret artist Peter Flache supported the protest against the current plans for the industrial park Oberelbe. He met the taste of those present and ensured a good atmosphere at the end of the rally. Flache said about MDR SACHSEN: “I’m not against the industry, I’m here because I support the people who are passionate about preserving our cultural landscape. We stand on the shoulders of our ancestors and only those who know that , which story it comes from, can also be fruitful for the future.”

