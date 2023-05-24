“Initiatives to support the growth of small local communities” — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – Concrete projects to help small rural communities of the countries included in the international cooperation program of the Emilia-Romagna Region, all initiatives to support and strengthen thehealth care basic, the food safety, school and local economies.

These are some of the objectives of the annual tender of the Region which allocates 1.5 million euros for interventions in Burundi, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Saharawi refugee camps, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Tunisia, Palestine, Mozambique and Senegal.

Pandemic and youth exodus have further worsened the development prospects of many realities in which the contribution of women and the new generations can prove to be fundamental for promoting local development and welfare projects. Among the priorities identified by the regional tender there are also interventions to strengthen the network of health services and theadaptation to climate change.

“The priorities are the result of discussions with the protagonists of regional international cooperation – explains the councilor for international cooperation Barbara Lori -. We are talking about Municipalities, associations, NGOs, universities that are part of the country tables set up on the basis of the three-year programming. A participatory process that we believe contributes to the success of the tenders already presented in past years”.

Recipients of regional contributions, which can reach up to 70% of the project cost, Local authorities, NGOs, non-profit organizations, voluntary organizations. The deadline for submitting applications ends at 4 pm Friday 16th June. For more information:

https://fondieuropei.regione.emilia-romagna.it/coop-internazionale

Paola Fedriga