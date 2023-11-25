Injecting ideological and cultural power into the prosperous garden of world civilizations – President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the World Congress of China Studies and Shanghai Forum provides important guidance for promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations – China Daily

President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the World Congress of China Studies and Shanghai Forum provides important guidance for promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations

Xinhua News Agency, Shanghai, November 24 – On November 24, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the World Congress of China Studies and the Shanghai Forum, profoundly clarifying the importance of China studies and expressing his ardent expectations for experts and scholars from all over the world to serve as ambassadors for integrating Chinese and foreign civilizations. During the meeting, Chinese and foreign guests and the society It aroused strong resonance among all walks of life.

Everyone said that President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter provided important guidance for promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations and promoting the prosperity and development of Chinese studies around the world. Next, we will use this forum as an opportunity to further strengthen academic exchanges and the transformation of research results and contribute more wisdom to the inheritance of different civilizations.

The director of the Nigeria China Studies Center, Charles Onunayiju, stated, “President Xi Jinping has always attached great importance to dialogue among civilizations and international exchanges. This congratulatory letter clearly proposed a series of new views and concepts, providing new ideas and new enlightenment for us to understand China from multiple angles and fields.”

Zhang Weiwei, dean of the China Research Institute at Fudan University, added, “Ancient China created a splendid Chinese civilization, and modern China will definitely bring Chinese civilization to new glory.”

Hailemariam, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, also emphasized the value of the forum, stating that it provided “a valuable exchange opportunity for everyone to conduct in-depth discussions on the great significance of the innovative practice of the Chinese nation’s modern civilization.”

Peng Jun, director of the Foreign Exchange and Cooperation Department of Xiamen Culture and Tourism Bureau, mentioned that President Xi Jinping’s letter provided methodological guidance and enlightenment on understanding ancient China at a deeper level, understanding modern China, and grasping the China of the future.

President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter highlighted the importance of promoting exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations, with a focus on equal exchanges and mutual respect. This was noted by Zhou Wu, deputy director of the Institute of World Chinese Studies, Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, and Victor Cortizo, Vice Chairman of the Spanish Zhihua Lecture Hall. Both emphasized the need for different civilizations to engage in equal dialogue and exchange in order to find a way to deal with the various risks and challenges faced by human society.

Xu Baofeng, dean of the Belt and Road Research Institute at Beijing Language and Culture University, expressed his enthusiasm to implement the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter in future teaching work and cultivate more young talents who are committed to promoting civilization and contributing to people-to-people bonds in various countries.

Lee Jung-nam, director of the China Studies Center at the Institute of Asian Studies at Korea University, also pledged to continue being a “messenger to integrate Chinese and foreign civilizations” and strive to improve the public opinion foundation of the relations between the two countries through his work.

Shi Hanwei, a German expert with more than 50 years of experience, expressed that President Xi Jinping’s proposed emphasis on inclusiveness, openness, and mutual respect aligns with the values advocated by Chinese culture and will make greater contributions to solving international problems and building a better world.

Overall, President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter has inspired experts and scholars from various countries to work towards promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, respecting diversity, and contributing to the international dissemination of Chinese culture and language. With his guidance, the World Congress of China Studies and the Shanghai Forum have set the stage for deeper understanding and cross-cultural communication to contribute to the prosperity and development of Chinese studies across the globe.

