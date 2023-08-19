Injecting New Impetus into BRICS Cooperation: President Xi Jinping’s Visit to South Africa

Injecting new impetus into BRICS cooperation and opening up new prospects for South-South cooperation, President Xi Jinping is set to attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa from August 21 to 24. Additionally, he will pay a state visit to South Africa and co-chair the China-Africa Leaders’ Dialogue with President Cyril Ramaphosa. The international community is eagerly awaiting President Xi’s important proposals on strengthening BRICS cooperation, promoting South-South cooperation, improving global governance, and fostering global development and prosperity.

The BRICS countries, representing 26% of the world‘s area, 42% of the population, and 25% of the total economic output, have emerged as a significant force in the group rise of developing nations. BRICS cooperation, which has been ongoing for 17 years, has become a crucial platform for emerging market countries and developing countries to unite and strengthen themselves. The focus of this summit is responding to the new international situation and embarking on a new golden voyage.

Experts and scholars from around the world have expressed their anticipation for President Xi’s speech at the BRICS leaders’ meeting. They hope to gain important insights into strengthening BRICS cooperation and global governance. Last year’s BRICS summit hosted by China achieved numerous significant milestones, and experts believe that the momentum of cooperation will continue and develop at this meeting.

Marcos Pires, director of the Institute of Economics and International Studies at the State University of Sao Paulo in Brazil, believes that this BRICS summit has attracted worldwide attention. He expects positive outcomes, particularly the establishment of new action platforms in the fields of trade, currency, and climate governance. Additionally, there is enthusiasm for the expansion of BRICS, which will give a voice to people living in developing countries and provide truly representative multilateral institutions.

Moreover, during the leaders’ meeting, discussions will be held between BRICS countries and African leaders, as well as leaders from other emerging markets and developing countries. President Xi will co-chair the China-Africa Leaders’ Dialogue, leading discussions on plans to deepen cooperation and promote South-South cooperation.

Africa-China cooperation has grown increasingly close, with trade exchanges flourishing and the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative making significant contributions to Africa’s development. Africans see China as a cooperative partner that shares development opportunities and is committed to safeguarding the collective interests of developing nations. President Xi’s visit to Africa is expected to promote broader cooperation and support economic recovery post-pandemic.

The BRICS cooperation mechanism provides a constructive platform for the exchange of ideas and actively contributes to the process of world multi-polarization and the harmonious development of diverse civilizations. Experts believe that African countries will have more opportunities to learn from China and other BRICS nations, helping them develop their economies and find suitable development paths.

China‘s support in infrastructure construction, rapid decision-making, and timely completion of engineering projects in Africa has been highly recognized by Africans. Chinese companies have built and upgraded railways, roads, bridges, ports, hospitals, and schools, creating over 4.5 million jobs. This strong support from China has helped African countries deal with their debt problems and alleviate their development burdens.

Overall, President Xi’s visit to South Africa and attendance at the BRICS Summit is expected to inject new energy into BRICS cooperation and pave the way for enhanced South-South cooperation. The international community eagerly awaits President Xi’s proposals as they envision a future of strengthened partnerships, improved global governance, and shared prosperity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

