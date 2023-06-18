Injecting New Momentum into Heilongjiang’s Opening-up——The 32nd Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair_Guangming.com

Guangming Daily trainee reporter Ji Yaning Guangming Daily reporter Zhang Shiying

Gather guests and friends from all over the world, and share the same frequency with the world. From June 15th to 19th, the 32nd Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair kicked off in Ice City. More than 1,400 companies from 38 countries and regions, and 21 domestic provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities gathered in Harbin with new projects, new technologies, and new products, and the circle of open and cooperative friends is getting bigger and bigger.

Since its establishment in 1990, the Harbin Fair has been successfully held for 31 sessions, with more than 6 million Chinese and foreign merchants from more than 110 countries and regions participating in the exhibition, with a cumulative turnover of nearly 3 trillion yuan. In order to make better use of Heilongjiang’s geographical advantages and endowment of resources, and connect the world market to share China‘s development achievements with other countries, Heilongjiang Province injects new momentum into opening up to the outside world with the help of this Harbin Fair, and sends a sincere invitation to all parties participating in the conference: to build a high-tech Open new platforms horizontally and share new opportunities for high-quality development.

On June 17, participants inspected mulberry silk bags produced in Hangzhou at the 32nd Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xie Jianfei

Agglomeration of traditional advantageous industries

In the “Nine Treasures and Eighteen Products Exhibition Area” of the Harbin Fair, booths for forest fruits, forest fungi, forest medicines, and under-forest cultivation were arranged. On the long wooden table, 27 white porcelain plates are placed neatly, Hericium erinaceus, matsutake, ganoderma, wild blueberry, birch juice, astragalus… Each category exudes a unique fragrance.

“We have selected forest foods with Longjiang regional characteristics throughout the province and brought them to the Harbin Fair. The purpose is to use this international platform to let more Chinese and foreign businessmen understand and taste the high-quality forest foods in Heilongjiang’s cold regions. market and brand to promote the rapid development of the industry.” said Feng Lei, director of the Scientific Research Department of the Heilongjiang Academy of Forestry Sciences.

In the exhibition area of ​​Beidahuang Group, the green and smart kitchen area of ​​Beidahuang, located in the center, wafts bursts of aroma, and it is full of Chinese and foreign exhibitors and tourists who come to taste the food. According to the staff in the exhibition area, this year’s Harbin Trade Fair focused on the new progress and achievements made by the Beidahuang Group in the fields of black soil protection and utilization, seed industry research, smart agriculture, and digital agricultural services. It is hoped that through the platform of the Harbin Fair, exchanges and cooperation with first-class enterprises at home and abroad will be further strengthened.

This Harbin Fair also attracted a group of equipment manufacturing enterprises. In the exhibition area of ​​China Railway Group, a model of a unique suspended air rail train is eye-catching. “This is the ‘New Era’ empty track developed by China Railway Science and Industry Group. The empty track has independent intellectual property rights for the entire system and realizes unmanned driving on the entire line. It is characterized by low cost, small footprint, wide field of vision, and flexible marshalling.” Li Yang, a staff member of the exhibition area, told reporters.

In addition to China Railway Group, a group of Chinese high-end equipment manufacturing enterprises such as China National Heavy Duty Truck and Xugong Group participated in the exhibition.

Layout four major industries new track

Novelty-shaped “totem chairs”, cool-looking go-karts, VR glasses… In the “Palace of Design” themed exhibition area, exhibits with unique shapes and creative cultural and creative products dazzled the visitors. According to Yan Shi, deputy director of the Harbin Creative Design Center, the exhibition area focuses on creative design, relying on the advantages of Long-Guangdong cooperation and Harbin-Shenzhen cooperation, to fully demonstrate the development achievements and potential of the creative design industry in Heilongjiang Province.

In the digital economy exhibition area, the reporter noticed that there were multiple mobile phones of different brands on a long table, and the bottom of the screen of each mobile phone was marked with “Antiy Engine Protection Preset”. “Antiy’s threat detection engine has provided security monitoring capabilities for more than 1.3 million network devices and network security devices, and more than 3 billion smart terminal devices around the world. Domestic mobile phones produced after 2017 have built-in Antiy’s threat detection engine before leaving the factory. Anti-virus engine.” Zhang Xinlei, a technician in the exhibition area, said, “I hope to take advantage of this exhibition to give full play to the advantages of the common capabilities of the security monitoring engine, and empower the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain and customers to promote the construction of network security.”

Committed to the conversion of old and new kinetic energy, and accelerated the layout of new tracks. Heilongjiang Province is seizing the opportunity of a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, vigorously developing digital economy, biological economy, ice and snow economy and creative design industry, so as to promote industrial transformation and kinetic energy conversion.

Build a platform for external cooperation

In the center of the emergency equipment exhibition area are six drones of the United Aircraft Group. Among them, two red-painted emergency rescue drones attracted many visitors to the exhibition.

“As an enterprise in Shenzhen, we have the opportunity to participate in the large-scale drone industry landing project in Heilongjiang with the help of the bridge of cooperation between Long and Guangdong.” said Li Jun, general manager of the North Customer Center of United Aircraft Group.

In 2017, Heilongjiang Province and Guangdong Province, Harbin City and Shenzhen City carried out counterpart cooperation, forming cooperation mechanisms such as regular high-level mutual visits, close contact between various departments, corporate entities, and market-oriented operations. In recent years, the counterpart cooperation between the two provinces of Longdong, Guangdong and Shenzhen and Kazakhstan has been continuously upgraded and accelerated, and the industrial cooperation has achieved fruitful results. In April of this year, the Heilongjiang-Guangdong Industrial Cooperation and Opening-up Exchange Conference was successfully held, and the “Framework Agreement of the Harbin Municipal People’s Government and the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government to Build a Strategic Upgrade of the Shenzhen-Kazakh Industrial Park Cooperation” was signed, opening a new chapter in the cooperation between Longjiang and Guangdong and Shenzhen and Kazakhstan.

Heilongjiang has rich application scenarios and location advantages, and has a good foundation of industrial talents and supporting enterprises. Tian Gangyin, founder, chairman and president of United Aircraft Group, said: “United Aircraft plans to carry out a large-scale unmanned helicopter industry landing project in Heilongjiang, building a large-scale unmanned helicopter research institute, a civil drone application demonstration base, and a manned and unmanned helicopter. Driving transformation base and other projects.”

Small household appliances from Japan, cosmetics from South Korea, durian from Thailand, candy from Russia, knitwear from Pakistan, red wine from France… Entering the international exhibition area, exhibitors and visitors were dazzled by a wide variety of special products.

This year’s Harbin Fair, the scope of international radiation has also been further expanded. In terms of exhibition structure, foreign economic and trade cooperation accounted for about 30%. The participation of “BRICS countries”, countries along the “Belt and Road” and countries related to the “China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor” has significantly increased. On the basis of consolidating the market in Russia and Northeast Asia, the Harbin Fair will further extend its radiation to Europe and the Americas .

This year’s Harbin Trade Fair will hold nearly 50 supporting activities around themes such as industrial docking, investment promotion, international cooperation, and tourism consumption. There will be more than 7,000 professional buyers, and it is expected that professional visitors will exceed 200,000 person-times.

“Guangming Daily” (version 03, June 18, 2023)

