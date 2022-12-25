Home News Injured a cyclist run over in San Quirino
News

Injured a cyclist run over in San Quirino

by admin
Injured a cyclist run over in San Quirino

SAN QUIRINO. A 56-year-old was injured this afternoon, Sunday 25 December, in a road accident that occurred in via San Rocco, in San Quirino.

For reasons under investigation by the police, the man was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a car and fell badly to the ground.

The nurses of the regional health emergency operating structure (Sores) immediately activated the crews of a medical vehicle, an ambulance and the medical helicopter (which then returned).

The man was transported by ambulance to the Pordenone hospital in green code: his life is not in danger.

On the other hand, the elderly man who went off the road independently in Aviano, in via Menegoz, shortly after 5 pm was unharmed. The car, a Fiat Panda, knocked over a telecommunications pole. The firefighters and the carabinieri were on site, but the intervention of the medical personnel was not necessary.

See also  Il Mise: «New race to save Acc». If it will go deserted away to bankruptcy

You may also like

Spring Festival travel train tickets are on sale...

Udine, roof on fire: two intoxicated, family evicted

Wild boars in the city, Swine Fever Commissioner...

Volkswagen ice and snow season ignites enthusiasm for...

The greeting messages of the bishops of Treviso...

Rupnik case, the cardinal vicar of Rome: we...

Ten “natalini” in the hospitals of Friuli

On the first day of the postgraduate admissions...

Prisons: 7 young prisoners escaped from the Beccaria...

The INPS counts on the revaluations of pensions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy