SAN QUIRINO. A 56-year-old was injured this afternoon, Sunday 25 December, in a road accident that occurred in via San Rocco, in San Quirino.

For reasons under investigation by the police, the man was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a car and fell badly to the ground.

The nurses of the regional health emergency operating structure (Sores) immediately activated the crews of a medical vehicle, an ambulance and the medical helicopter (which then returned).

The man was transported by ambulance to the Pordenone hospital in green code: his life is not in danger.

On the other hand, the elderly man who went off the road independently in Aviano, in via Menegoz, shortly after 5 pm was unharmed. The car, a Fiat Panda, knocked over a telecommunications pole. The firefighters and the carabinieri were on site, but the intervention of the medical personnel was not necessary.