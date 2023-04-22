Injured during roof work: Innviertler (64) fell two meters down

14
Together with a colleague, the 64-year-old wanted to attach a roof beam to the shed. For an unknown reason, the man fell about two meters down onto a concrete floor. He suffered injuries and had to be flown to the Braunau hospital with the rescue helicopter “Europa 3” after the first aid by the emergency doctor.
