Injured during roof work: Innviertler (64) fell two meters down

Together with a colleague, the 64-year-old wanted to attach a roof beam to the shed. For an unknown reason, the man fell about two meters down onto a concrete floor. He suffered injuries and had to be flown to the Braunau hospital with the rescue helicopter “Europa 3” after the first aid by the emergency doctor.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper