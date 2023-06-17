Injured in a fight in Essen – photos from the police operation

Essen.

Several people were injured in a mass brawl in Essen on Friday evening. Here you can see the photos of the large-scale operation of the police.

After violent clashes in Castrop-Rauxel, there was also a mass brawl in Essen. In the confrontation late on Friday evening (June 17) in downtown Essen with at least 80 people, several participants and two police officers were injuredsaid a spokesman for the police control center on Saturday.

Mass brawl in the city of Essen – hundreds involved Violent clashes broke out between several groups in the city of Essen. Hundreds of people were involved. Photo: Markus Gayk / dpa



Mass brawl in the city of Essen – hundreds involved Violent clashes broke out between several groups in the city of Essen. Hundreds of people were involved. Photo: Markus Gayk / dpa



Mass brawl in the city of Essen – hundreds involved Violent clashes broke out between several groups in the city of Essen. Hundreds of people were involved. Photo: Markus Gayk / dpa



Mass brawl in the city of Essen – hundreds involved Violent clashes broke out between several groups in the city of Essen. Hundreds of people were involved. Photo: Justin Brosch



Mass brawl in the city of Essen – hundreds involved Violent clashes broke out between several groups in the city of Essen. Hundreds of people were involved. Photo: Justin Brosch



Mass brawl in the city of Essen – hundreds involved Violent clashes broke out between several groups in the city of Essen. Hundreds of people were involved. Photo: Justin Brosch



Mass brawl in the city of Essen – hundreds involved Violent clashes broke out between several groups in the city of Essen. Hundreds of people were involved. Photo: Justin Brosch



Mass brawl in the city of Essen – hundreds involved Violent clashes broke out between several groups in the city of Essen. Hundreds of people were involved. Photo: Justin Brosch



Mass brawl in the city of Essen – hundreds involved Violent clashes broke out between several groups in the city of Essen. Hundreds of people were involved. Photo: Justin Brosch



Mass brawl in the city of Essen – hundreds involved Violent clashes broke out between several groups in the city of Essen. Hundreds of people were involved. Photo: Justin Brosch



Several people were taken to hospitals, according to police. The police were deployed with strong forces and a helicopter.

Watch the video here: Syrians against Lebanese: This is how the brawl in Essen escalated

















Knowing what’s happening in Essen every day: Here free for the WAZ food-Sign up for newsletter!





More articles from this category can be found here: Essen



