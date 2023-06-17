Home » Injured in a fight in Essen – photos from the police operation
News

Injured in a fight in Essen – photos from the police operation

by admin
Injured in a fight in Essen – photos from the police operation

Essen.
Several people were injured in a mass brawl in Essen on Friday evening. Here you can see the photos of the large-scale operation of the police.

After violent clashes in Castrop-Rauxel, there was also a mass brawl in Essen. In the confrontation late on Friday evening (June 17) in downtown Essen with at least 80 people, several participants and two police officers were injuredsaid a spokesman for the police control center on Saturday.

Several people were taken to hospitals, according to police. The police were deployed with strong forces and a helicopter.

Watch the video here: Syrians against Lebanese: This is how the brawl in Essen escalated








More articles from this category can be found here: Essen


See also  Cancellation of Christmas flights, tourist industry talks about the troubles of the CCP’s epidemic prevention order | Omi Keron variants | Delta Air Lines | Los Angeles

You may also like

Tremor is felt in the Ecuadorian Amazon

The 2023 “Belt and Road” Chinese Entrepreneurs Summit...

Unknown perpetrators hit and kick 19-year-old

They carry out controls in hotels and residences...

Libertad FC aspires to finish the stage with...

Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX and DJI in Summer...

Portugal beat Bosnia 3-0 with a double by...

The ADF kill in a school

Xi Jinping sends congratulatory letter to 15th Straits...

Excitement over felled tree at Lido Sounds Festival

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy