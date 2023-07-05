Injured in accidents in Krenglbach and Steyregg

A 53-year-old Welser drove his motorcycle on Krenglbacher Straße towards Krenglbach at around 5.45 p.m. At the same time, a 30-year-old from the Wels-Land district drove his car on Krenglbacher Straße in the direction of the B 137. At the intersection with Ziegeleistraße, the driver wanted to turn left towards the train station. The two vehicles collided, causing the 53-year-old to come to rest on the asphalt. The man was taken to the Wels Clinic with serious injuries after first aid by the rescue and emergency doctor.

Three injured in head-on collision

Around 6.30 p.m. in Plesching – between Steyregg and Linz – a collision between two cars occurred. An 18-year-old from the Urfahr area was on the Pleschinger Straße L569 coming from Steyregg in the direction of Plesching. For an unknown reason, he got into the oncoming lane in a long right-hand bend and then steered his car to the right again. The 18-year-old skidded and hit the left lane with full force against the oncoming car of a 30-year-old from the Linz-Land district. Due to the force of the impact, both vehicles turned on their own axis and the 18-year-old’s car was thrown into a meadow.

Both drivers sustained injuries of an undetermined degree, but were able to leave their vehicles. The passenger of the 30-year-old was trapped in the vehicle and had to be cut out of the wreck by the fire department. The 25-year-old from the Freistadt district was seriously injured and, like the two drivers, taken to the hospital. The frontal collision resulted in heavy smoke and a fire in the engine compartment of the 18-year-old’s car. Passers-by were able to fight the fire until the fire brigade arrived, until it was finally extinguished by FF Steyregg. A total of about 40 forces from FF Steyregg, FF Lachstatt and BF Linz were deployed. Both vehicles were totaled in the accident.

