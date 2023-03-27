Home News Injures a schoolmate in the ear with a knife – Emilia-Romagna
Injures a schoolmate in the ear with a knife – Emilia-Romagna

Injures a schoolmate in the ear with a knife – Emilia-Romagna

In Bologna, the two boys had started arguing in class

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, MARCH 27 – A minor stabbed his schoolmate, wounding him in the ear. The fact, cited by the Bologna issue of Repubblica, took place this morning in Bologna at the bus stop outside the Aldini Valeriani school. The wound inflicted on the boy required the intervention of the police and the ambulance, which transferred the boy to the hospital in a medium-severity code.

According to the first reconstructions, it seems that the dispute started in the classroom and then continued at the bus stop, where the tones flared up until the minor pulled out and used the knife he was carrying. The police are working to investigate and reconstruct the dynamics of what happened. (HANDLE).

