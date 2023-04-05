An Israeli human rights organization said today, Tuesday, that Israel is detaining more than 1,000 Palestinians without charge or trial, the highest number since 2003.

Israel says its controversial policy, known as administrative detention, contributes to thwarting attacks and detaining dangerous militants without disclosing details for security reasons.

Meanwhile, Palestinians and human rights groups say that the system exposes detainees to widespread abuses and contravenes due process, through the secret nature of evidence that makes it impossible for lawyers for administrative detainees to defend them.

The Israeli human rights organization HaMoked, which tracks the numbers of detainees from the prison authorities, stated that as of April there were 1,016 detainees under administrative detention, almost all of whom are Palestinians detained under military law, as administrative detention is extremely rarely used against Jews, and there are only 4 Israeli Jews currently detained. without charge.

“There is no sign that this nightmare will end,” said Manal Abu Bakr, 48, from the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem in the West Bank.

Her son, Muhammad, 28, lost his four years of university studies due to administrative detention, while her husband, Nidal, a journalist and radio presenter, is still in detention, after spending 17 intermittent years behind bars during the past three decades, more than half of which were without charge, according to what he said. Palestinian Prisoners Club.

His detention renewal hearing is scheduled for September.

“I am exhausted,” says Manal. “It is difficult to even hope for release.”

HaMoked says that 2,416 Palestinians are serving sentences after being convicted in Israeli military courts, and an additional 1,409 detainees are being held for questioning, have been charged and awaiting trial, or are currently on trial.

Of the 76 Palestinians arrested last month, 49 are administrative detainees.

Administrative detention orders can be issued for a maximum of 6 months, but they can be renewed indefinitely.

“The numbers are staggering,” said Jessica Montell, director of Hamoked. “There are no restrictions on the use of what should be a rare exception. It has become easier for them to detain people without charge or trial.”

And a massive military campaign against Palestinian activists in the occupied West Bank helped to sharply increase the number of administrative detainees.

The campaign of Israeli raids on Palestinian cities and towns, following a series of deadly Palestinian attacks last year, has led to the arrest of more than 2,400 Palestinians since March 2022, according to the Israeli army.

Israel’s General Security Service (Shin Bet) did not immediately respond to requests for comment on recent numbers of administrative detainees.

Israel says the massive raids are an attempt to combat terrorism to prevent further attacks. While the Palestinian residents and critics of the raids see it as fueling bloodshed, as the raids sparked violent protests and bloody clashes with Palestinian activists.

Nearly 90 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli fire this year, according to the Associated Press. Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 15 people during the same period. Israel says most of the dead were Palestinian activists, but they included stone-throwing youths or bystanders who did not engage in violence.

HaMoked stated that the last time Israel held this large number of administrative detainees was in May 2003, during the second Palestinian intifada.

For her part, Sahar Francis, director of Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, said that “the numbers always escalate when there are tensions on the ground,” and described administrative detention as “an effective tool for arresting hundreds of people in a short time.”

The West Bank has been under Israeli military rule since Israel occupied the region in the 1967 war, and the Palestinians claim it as part of their future state.

The area’s nearly 3 million Palestinian residents are subject to Israeli military courts, while the approximately 500,000 Jewish settlers who also live there and hold Israeli citizenship are subject to civilian courts.