The accident occurred in San Zenone degli Ezzelini: immediate intervention by 118 and subsequent hospitalization at the Treviso hospital

SAN ZENONE. Serious accident at work, on the morning of August 3, at the Zard Plas in San Zenone, a company that designs and produces PVC doors and windows.

A man, for reasons being examined by the Spisal technicians, was seriously injured in the chest, after being hit by a sheet of glass. Immediate arrival of the 118 rescuers who have taken steps to transport the injured, EZ, 53, originally from Bassano but resident in San Zenone, at the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso.

His conditions are serious but, during the rescue, he never lost consciousness.

