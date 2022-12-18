A shiver seized the bishop Renato Marangoni, the mayors, the director Aldo Bertelle, his boys when that small stairway appeared. «Yes, an exact copy – specifies Bertelle – of the staircase that the then bishop Bortignon climbed trembling, that 17 March 1945 when, defying the Nazis, in Piazza Campitello, in Belluno, to kiss each of the four partisans hanged from the lampposts, later renamed piazza of the martyrs”.

At the Cooperative Arcobaleno di Vellai, in Feltre, a singular exhibition was inaugurated yesterday afternoon, of Inlaid Italy, built with pieces of wood from all over the peninsula, to symbolize stories of good that are opposed to the evil of these times . The rungs of the ladder were made with wood arriving from the hometowns of the 4 martyrs and today Bertelle and her boys will carry that ladder to Piazza Martiri, to repeat Bortignon’s gesture.

Bishop Marangoni did not want to miss the appointment, bringing not only his word, but also a stole from Pope Francis on the pontiff’s birthday and a small wooden crozier, received as a gift, which he donated to the community of minors of Villa San Francesco. “You will need him – he said – to start this path of humanity that you are undertaking”.

The woods of regeneration. Here, therefore, Mario De Bon, mayor of Sospirolo, who brought with him a piece of the old mussa with which his grandfather exchanged wood for salt with the Austrians. And Nicola Castellaz, mayor of Pedavena, what did he bring to complete the inlaid Italy? The wooden blackboard, a century of activity, to underline the importance of education and culture. Maurizio Zatta, councilor of Feltre, accompanied by a wood from the sanctuary of the patrons Vittore and Corona, testified to the dignity of work.

The Arcobaleno cooperative has been bringing the most fragile children back to work for years. Indeed, the work itself promotes it. Precisely these days, young people are busy completing orders for original wood, glass and ceramic works to give away as Christmas presents. And – they let it be known – their cyclamen greenhouse is running out. Inlaid Italy is exhibited at the Museum of Dreams, which also collects 2,000 small nativity scenes from all over the world. Instead, the candle of dreams was made with wood collected in the most evocative sites in the province of Belluno, the one of regeneration that gives light – this is the meaning – to all the Dolomites. The works will remain on display until the end of JanuaryFrancesco Dal Mas