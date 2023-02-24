news-txt”>

A high-security prisoner in Badu ‘e Carros prison has escaped. This was announced by some union organizations of the penitentiary police. The escape would have taken place with knotted sheets used to get out of prison. The escaped prisoner is Marco Raduano, known as “Pallone”, from Puglia, 40 years old, considered a leading element of the Montanari clan, in the Gargano, and has sentences to be served until 2046. Massive searches were immediately launched throughout the area.

Massive searches were immediately triggered throughout the area. The escaped convict, born in 1984, has convictions for murder, violation of gun laws and other crimes. Marco Raduano was in a high security regime 3 and had sentences that he would have finished serving in 2046. On 3 February last he had been notified of a new sentence that became definitive of 19 years’ imprisonment, plus three years of probation, because the appeal in Cassation had been declared inadmissible. This is a sentence linked to the maxi anti-mafia operation ‘Neve di Marzo’, coordinated by the DDA of Bari and carried out by the military of Vieste in October 2019 when a criminal association aimed at drug trafficking was defeated, aggravated by the mafia method, which used even weapons of war.

“As soon as the prison police alerted us of the escape around 7 pm, we launched the anti-crime plan in the province of Nuoro, notified all the Sardinian police headquarters and the border police in the ports and airports of the island”. Alfonso Polverino, chief of the Barbagia capital, spoke to ANSA after the 40-year-old Marco Raduano, a prisoner from Puglia of the Sacra Corona Unita, escaped from the maximum security wing of the Badu ‘e Carros prison in Nuoro. “There is an enormous deployment of police forces and men throughout the island, while the Nuoro prison police work on the internal front through the analysis of video cameras from the prison and testimonies” added the Quaestor.