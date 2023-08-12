Home » Inmate found dead in Calabria, he allegedly took his own life – News
Inmate found dead in Calabria, he allegedly took his own life – News

Inmate found dead in Calabria, he allegedly took his own life – News

A 44-year-old prisoner, originally from Lamezia Terme (Catanzaro), was found dead in his cell in the Rossano prison, in Calabria. According to what has been learned, the man would have taken his own life.
The Prosecutor of Castrovillari has opened a file on the matter, which would also have ordered the seizure of the body. The forty-four year old had been in Rossano prison since last February because he was involved in the Svevia operation, an anti-drug operation conducted by the Guardia di Finanza with the coordination of the Catanzaro DDA. As part of that operation, 55 subjects believed to be members of an alleged network of drug dealers were investigated. In particular, 40 people ended up in prison, 6 under house arrest and for three of them the measure of obligation to submit to the judicial police was ordered. The ordinance referred to an armed organization dedicated to drug trafficking, linked to the main gangs of Lamezia Terme, in particular to the ‘ndrina Giampà, and which had links in the province of Reggio Calabria, in Rosarno and San Luca, and also Rome.

