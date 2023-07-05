Inmates ask for health care and medicines in the Turi prison

Cuenca.- A group of deprived of liberty made claims due to the lack of care in the field of health in the Turi prison.

Today, at least 50 inmates left the wards, passed the security checkpoints and arrived to the courtyard of the main access to the prisonas a way to demand medical attention and provision of medicines.

A prisoner reported that the so-called Polyclinic or medical care center of the prison is closed for two weeks.

He indicated that there are several people with serious health problems and they do not receive medicationn.

In response to the incidents due to the claims, the National Police reinforced surveillance around the Turi prison or known as the Azuay Deprivation of Liberty Center (CPL).

This is a new event that triggers alerts regarding incidents in the Turi prison where inmates from different provinces remain from Ecuador. (YO)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

