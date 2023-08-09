Inner gymnastics of thought, language, word – breaking latest news

Galo Guerrero-Jimenez

Thought is perhaps the most sublime and grandiose thing that the human being has to create language, that is, the word, with which we manage to make life between the life that each person and society manifests through its ecosystem and the environment in which it exists. which we project our human behavior to make culture, science, art and all human actions that lead us to form a livable, achievable and, above all, aesthetically and ethically communicative society.

From this long trajectory of thought, language, and words throughout human history, new forms of realization, communication, and solidarity and social communion have been outlined, modeled, practiced, and proposed through countless practices. monological and dialogic. Well, as the Spanish philosopher Emilio Lledó maintains: “Dialogue between men became a method, a path, an analysis of the meaning and resonance of words, a question about what each individual wanted to say when he expressed, with his voice, your thoughts and feelings. This inner gymnastics, the result of reflection on words, raised a series of perspectives that would be the foundation of democracy and expression of their freedom” (2022), as the most precious value that humans have managed to conquer, with all the setbacks that This implies, within the development and democratic progress that from the internalized language each community has been able to consolidate from formal education.

An education, of course, based on language in its variants of the spoken, written, read, listened to and gestured word, and with a series of socio-pedagogical norms, makes it possible to acquire scientific, humanistic, artistic and culture in general, so valuable for that communicative contact with others, with which existence achieves its fullest social fulfillment, both intellectually, emotionally, spiritually, intrasubjectively and intersubjectively.

Of course, this development of thought for the consolidation of language and communication works, especially, from the conformation and education of the psycholinguistic cognition that the human brain processes, which, as the neuroscientist Facundo Manes and the linguist Mateo Niro point out, , “is constantly adapting to the context, changing, generating thousands of new connections. It is a plastic organ that is modified with each new learning, until the last day of life. Today the human brain is being put to the test in a drastic way” (2021) through countless studies that are making possible the development of neurolinguistics, neuroeducation, neuropedagogy and other disciplines around neurology that society needs so that education and science contribute “in the processes of formation of people and communities” (Manes and Niro).

Therefore, an adequate formation of the word in the field of competences that every citizen must develop, fundamentally in orality and literacy, preparing the brain to express, as Francis Bacon maintains, through Camila Henríquez Ureña, the need from “Read not to contradict and refute, nor to believe and accept, nor to find words or discourse, but to think and consider” (2009). In other words, reading and writing so that the brain consciously prepares us for the immense educational value of reading to observe and analyze the world, as the Russian writer Maximo Gorki states: “I began to observe the beauty of the descriptions, to reflect in the character of the characters, to vaguely guess the aims pursued by the author, noting, not without concern, the difference between the affirmations of the books and the suggestions that he inferred from reality” (2009) analytically.

