Home News Inner Mongolia added 80 local confirmed cases yesterday, 333 local asymptomatic infections Chifeng City_Sina Finance_Sina.com
News

Inner Mongolia added 80 local confirmed cases yesterday, 333 local asymptomatic infections Chifeng City_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Inner Mongolia added 80 local confirmed cases yesterday, 333 local asymptomatic infections Chifeng City_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Reposted from: China Gongwang

Original title: Inner Mongolia added 80 local confirmed cases yesterday, 333 local asymptomatic infections

From 00:00 to 24:00 on December 2,Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reports 80 new local confirmed casesincluding 66 cases in Hohhot City, 6 cases in Chifeng City, 1 case in Xilin Gol League,Ordos7 cases in the city.

On that day, 54 new local confirmed cases were cured and discharged, including 38 in Hohhot, 1 in Hulunbeier, 2 in Xing’an League, 2 in Chifeng, 1 in Xilingol League, and 10 in Ordos.

As of 24:00 on December 2, there were 776 local confirmed cases in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, including 466 in Hohhot, 105 in Hulunbeier, 7 in Xing’an League, 65 in Chifeng, 1 in Xilin Gol League, and 3 in Ulanqab. Case, 129 cases in Ordos City.

On the same day, there were 7 newly imported confirmed cases (including 1 case converted from an asymptomatic infection to a confirmed case), 5 asymptomatic infections, and 1 asymptomatic infection released from medical observation. Hohhot Baita International Airport.

333 new local asymptomatic infections were added that dayincluding 96 cases in Hohhot, 14 in Baotou, 25 in Hulunbuir, 20 in Xing’an League, 19 in Tongliao, 9 in Chifeng, 39 in Xilingol League, 14 in Ulanqab, 65 in Ordos, There were 21 cases in Bayannur City, 10 cases in Wuhai City, and 1 case in Alxa League.

311 local asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation that day, including 80 in Hohhot, 26 in Baotou, 2 in Hulunbuir, 27 in Xing’an League, 109 in Tongliao, 10 in Chifeng, 3 in Xilin Gol League, There were 22 cases in Lanchabu City, 4 cases in Ordos City, 21 cases in Bayannur City, 3 cases in Wuhai City, and 4 cases in Alxa League. (Headquarters reporter Zhang Yang)

See also  The series of conferences of "Endeavoring the New Changzhou and Contributing to a New Era" focus on the development of urban areas - high-quality new city and intelligent creation

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

You may also like

The grillino Conte: Pos? Government and Mef assume...

Facing the cold wave and protecting the warmth...

Zanatta: «We are stronger after two tough years....

School, another twenty million to peers. Confirmed the...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Drivers strike Arriva, the garrison of 50 workers...

“Positive home” is implemented in many places, and...

Robbery in Ponte nelle Alpi, two minors arrested....

Facing the cold wave and protecting the warmth...

Maids and caregivers, the government is thinking of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy