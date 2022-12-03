Reposted from: China Gongwang

Original title: Inner Mongolia added 80 local confirmed cases yesterday, 333 local asymptomatic infections

From 00:00 to 24:00 on December 2,Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reports 80 new local confirmed casesincluding 66 cases in Hohhot City, 6 cases in Chifeng City, 1 case in Xilin Gol League,Ordos7 cases in the city.

On that day, 54 new local confirmed cases were cured and discharged, including 38 in Hohhot, 1 in Hulunbeier, 2 in Xing’an League, 2 in Chifeng, 1 in Xilingol League, and 10 in Ordos.

As of 24:00 on December 2, there were 776 local confirmed cases in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, including 466 in Hohhot, 105 in Hulunbeier, 7 in Xing’an League, 65 in Chifeng, 1 in Xilin Gol League, and 3 in Ulanqab. Case, 129 cases in Ordos City.

On the same day, there were 7 newly imported confirmed cases (including 1 case converted from an asymptomatic infection to a confirmed case), 5 asymptomatic infections, and 1 asymptomatic infection released from medical observation. Hohhot Baita International Airport.

333 new local asymptomatic infections were added that dayincluding 96 cases in Hohhot, 14 in Baotou, 25 in Hulunbuir, 20 in Xing’an League, 19 in Tongliao, 9 in Chifeng, 39 in Xilingol League, 14 in Ulanqab, 65 in Ordos, There were 21 cases in Bayannur City, 10 cases in Wuhai City, and 1 case in Alxa League.

311 local asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation that day, including 80 in Hohhot, 26 in Baotou, 2 in Hulunbuir, 27 in Xing’an League, 109 in Tongliao, 10 in Chifeng, 3 in Xilin Gol League, There were 22 cases in Lanchabu City, 4 cases in Ordos City, 21 cases in Bayannur City, 3 cases in Wuhai City, and 4 cases in Alxa League. (Headquarters reporter Zhang Yang)