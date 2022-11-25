(Fighting New Coronary Pneumonia) Inner Mongolia has added “85+545” to strengthen social control in many places

Chinanews.com, Hohhot, November 25th (Reporter Zhang Wei) On the 25th, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region’s New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters announced that on November 24th, there were 85 new local confirmed cases in Inner Mongolia in a single day, and local asymptomatic cases There were 545 cases of infection, and social control was strengthened in many places.

From 0:00 to 24:00 on November 24, Inner Mongolia reported 85 new local confirmed cases, including 71 in Hohhot, 3 in Hulunbeier, 7 in Chifeng, and 4 in Ordos; 545 new local asymptomatic infections Among them, 244 were in Hohhot, 31 in Baotou, 3 in Hulunbuir, 74 in Xing’an League, 28 in Tongliao, 49 in Chifeng, 7 in Xilingol League, 22 in Ulanqab, and 30 in Ordos. 42 cases in Bayannur City, 12 cases in Wuhai City, and 3 cases in Alxa League.

From 00:00 on November 24th to 24:00 on November 26th, silent management was implemented within the entire banner of Dalat Banner in Ordos City. During the silent management period, all personnel in the jurisdiction implement the “stay at home” prevention and control policy; all Gacha villages, communities, communities, and road entrances and exits adopt traffic control measures; all enterprises implement closed management; “No entry and exit”; all party and government agencies, enterprises and institutions implement home office in principle.

Zhungeer Banner, Ordos City has strengthened social control. People outside the banner will not come (return) to Zhungeer Banner unless necessary. People in Zhungeer Banner will not go out in principle, and large-scale group activities will not be held in the whole banner.

Xing’an League Zhalaite Banner New Crown Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters reported that from 6:00 on November 25 to 6:00 on November 28, the banner continued to implement strengthened control and implement “staying at home” control measures. All Sumu towns (centres), Gacha villages, the Eastern Branch of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Prison Administration (including the prisons under its jurisdiction), Tumuji Drug Rehabilitation Center, Bayi Ranch, and Badalhu Farm stop the flow of people, and the peaks are staggered and orderly Participate in nucleic acid sampling.

On November 24, 116 new local confirmed cases were cured and discharged in Inner Mongolia that day, and 853 local asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation.

As of 24:00 on November 24, there were 932 local confirmed cases and 6,741 local asymptomatic infections in Inner Mongolia. (Finish)



Editor in charge: Qiu Mengying