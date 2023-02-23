On February 22, a large-scale collapse occurred in an open-pit coal mine of Alxa Zuoqi Xinjing Coal Industry Co., Ltd. in Alxa League, Inner Mongolia, and staff and vehicles were buried. Reporters at the scene of the accident learned that rescue work is underway.

Li Zhongzeng, deputy secretary and leader of the Alxa League League Committee, said that the rescue has been continuing. A 43-member expert team composed of the country, the autonomous region, and the Alxa League is making further evaluations on the spot to further optimize the rescue plan. As of 0:30 on the 23rd, 51 people were still missing after verification.

At present, there are 11 rescue teams that have arrived at the scene, about 470 people, and more than 130 large rescue machines. According to Li Zhongzeng, the amount of landslides is huge and rescue is very difficult. Rescue forces from all sides, including those from surrounding areas, are still rushing to the scene.

After receiving the report, the emergency management department immediately dispatched and guided the rescue and disposal, and requested that the number of people should be checked and cleared, and the missing persons should be searched and rescued, and on-site risk investigation and monitoring should be strengthened to prevent secondary disasters and ensure rescue safety. That night, Wang Xiangxi, Minister of Emergency Management, led a working group to rush to the scene to guide the disposal.

After the accident, the Emergency Management Department immediately dispatched 4 national professional teams of 109 national mine emergency rescue teams including the Shenhua Ning Coal Team and the Shendong Team to rush to the scene with equipment such as support, demolition, and slope radar. 238 local fire rescue forces, 41 fire trucks and 6 search and rescue dogs have carried out search and rescue work at the scene.

Source: CCTV News, Xinhua News Agency