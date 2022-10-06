Original title: Inner Mongolia Alxa Left Banner announced the main activity trajectory of positive personnel

According to the news from the New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Work Headquarters of Alxa Left Banner, Inner Mongolia, on October 5, 2022, Alxa Left Banner found an imported positive person in the nucleic acid screening on the ground, and is now urgently looking for the intersection of the following activity trajectories. personnel.

The positive person’s self-reported activity trajectory is as follows:

On September 30th, departed from Uliji Sumu, Alxa Left Banner, at 06:00, arrived at Zhongli Gas Station in Alxa Right Banner at 07:50, and refueled at 09:02 at 48 kilometers of National Road 311 in Alxa Right Banner. The store department went shopping and arrived at the Baishanquan sampling point in Hami City, Xinjiang at 20:00 for nucleic acid collection.

On October 1st, arrived at the service area of ​​Hami City, Xinjiang for rest at 00:30, departed at 06:00, arrived at Daban District, Urumqi City for nucleic acid collection at 12:21, arrived at Warehouse 3, Lane 2, North Station, Xinjiang Economic Development Zone at 20:00 to unload the goods, 23 :00 Arrive at Wucaiwan Service Area in Hami City, Xinjiang to rest.

On October 2, at 06:19, nucleic acid was mined at Wucaiwan Expressway, Hami City, Xinjiang. At 9:35, we loaded coal at Wucaiwan Coal Mine, departed from Wucaiwan Coal Mine at 12:00, and refilled at Yingrun Gas Station at 23:32. Rest at the highway intersection in Qitai County, Xinjiang.

On October 3rd, take the expressway from Qitai County, Hami City, Xinjiang at 06:00, refuel at Guanghui Gas Station in Hami City at 16:35, buy food at Northeast Dani Restaurant in Hami City at 19:39, and go to Hami City at 20:00 Add water to the Camel Circle service area, and arrive at the Xinjiang Yaziquan service area to rest at 22:00.

On October 4th, depart from the Yaziquan service area in Xinjiang at 06:00, go to the toilet in the Mazongshan service area of ​​Gansu G7 Beijing-Xinjiang Expressway at 08:00, and arrive at the Heiyingshan service area in Ejina Banner, Alxa League at 10:00 and be in the car After dinner, arrive at the Swan Lake Toll Station in Ejina Banner and refuel at the Fuxin Energy Refueling Station at 14:00, return to the Beijing-Xinjiang Expressway from the Suhongtu Toll Station at 20:00, and arrive at the Wuliji Service Area in Alxa Left Banner at 22:00.

On October 5th, at 04:00, enter the toll station of Wuliji Expressway in Alxa Left Banner to pay, and at 05:31, after landing nucleic acid sampling at the Wuliji epidemic monitoring point, stop at the street on the west side of Wuliji Sumu to rest. 09 Arrive at the service area of ​​the Bayannuori public toll station at 12:30, and then arrive at the Suhaitu road section at 12:35 for on-site isolation and transfer to a designated institution for isolation and medical observation.

Please report to the local Sumu town (street), Gacha (community), unit or the local CDC for those who intersect with the activity trajectory of the positive person during the above time period, and actively cooperate with the implementation of relevant prevention and control measures. If the measures are concealed, the relevant personnel will be held accountable according to law.

Alxa Left Banner New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Headquarters Tel: 0483-8222360

(Reporter Ruan Chao Yang Shunshun from the head office)