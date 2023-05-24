Home » Inner Mongolia films “Pianjing Baoyin” and “Watching the Acacia Tree” won the Huabiao Award—— Xinhuanet Inner Mongolia Channel
On the evening of May 23, “It’s time to set sail – the 18th and 19th China Film Huabiao Awards Ceremony” was held at the Beijing National Stadium. Two films from Inner Mongolia, “Pianjing Baoyin” and “Watching the Acacia Tree” won the Outstanding Minority Film Award at the 18th and 19th China Film Huabiao Awards respectively.

It is understood that this is the second time our district has won the China Film Huabiao Award after 10 years since the 2013 film “Police Diary” won the Outstanding Feature Film Award at the 15th China Film Huabiao Awards. The film “Pian Jing Bao Yin” was created based on the advanced deeds of Boyin Deliger, the deputy director of the Chaogewendur Town Police Station in Urad Hou Banner, Bayannaoer City. , interpreting the core value pursuit and lofty spiritual characteristics of the people’s police. The movie “Watching the Acacia Tree” is adapted from the true story of the frontier defense company in Sanjiao Mountain, Inner Mongolia. The noble feelings of selfless dedication and defense of the country by the border guards and their families.

The China Film Huabiao Award is a government award for Chinese film, sponsored by the National Film Administration and organizes the selection and awards. The nominees for the 18th and 19th Huabiao Awards gathered excellent works of Chinese films with profound thoughts, artistic heights, and audiences’ love over the past four years, focusing on the achievements of Chinese film creation in the new era and the vision of Chinese filmmakers. 10 films including “My Motherland and Me” and “The Wandering Earth” won the Outstanding Feature Film Award at the 18th China Film Huabiao Awards, and 10 films including “Changjin Lake” and “Hello, Li Huanying” won the 19th China Film Award Huabiao Award for Outstanding Feature Film. (Reporter Jin Quan Yu Xinli)

