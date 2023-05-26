Inner Mongolia opens public security household registration business “trans-provincial handling” which can benefit 90,000 people every year-Chinanews.com

The picture shows the scene of the press conference.Photo courtesy of Inner Mongolia Public Security Bureau

Chinanews.com, Hohhot, May 25th (Reporter Uyana) The reporter learned from the Public Security Bureau of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on the 25th that starting from now on, 12 league cities in Inner Mongolia will fully carry out the first application for resident ID cards outside the area, and high-frequency household registration. Migration and issuance of household registration certificates are “trans-provincially handled” and residents with household registration in the district apply for a resident ID card for the first time.

According to Jiang Xian, deputy head of the Public Security Management Corps of the Inner Mongolia Public Security Department, the first application for a resident ID card is “trans-provincial” and “all-regional”. The household registration can be handled at the public security police station of the current residence or the household registration window of the government service hall. At present, Inner Mongolia and 27 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) have realized the “cross-province application” for the first time to apply for a resident ID card.

The “inter-provincial general handling” of household registration transfer means that residents with household registration outside the district need to move to Inner Mongolia. They do not need to go to the public security bureau at the place of household registration to go through the procedures for moving out. Migration without the need to travel back and forth between the place of arrival and the place of departure. At present, Inner Mongolia has realized the “trans-provincial handling” of household registration transfer with 22 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities).

In addition, the issuance of household registration certificates “trans-provincially available” means that residents with household registration outside the area who are employed, studying, or living in Inner Mongolia, or who cannot obtain a resident household registration book due to family conflicts, can bring valid identity documents to work, study, The nearest public security police station and government service hall household registration window apply for a household registration certificate. Information materials are circulated online between the acceptance place and the household registration public security agency. At present, Inner Mongolia and 20 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) have realized the “inter-provincial handling” of household registration certificates.

The reporter learned that since the pilot work of “cross-province general handling” and “all-region general handling” was carried out, the public security organs of Inner Mongolia have handled 758 first-time applications for ID cards of residents outside the district, and 4377 “cross-provincial general handling” of household registration transfers. There are 185 “trans-provincial and universal” household registration certificates. At present, the system is running stably, and the conditions for the full implementation of “cross-provincial and whole-region universal” are met.

According to preliminary estimates, the “trans-provincial and all-regional” convenience measures will benefit more than 90,000 people every year. (over)