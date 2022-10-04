Inner Mongolia Ordos Dongsheng District found 1 case of positive track in the initial screening involving Beijing Daxing Airport, etc.

Beijing News According to the news released by Dongsheng, at about 3:24 on October 3, Dongsheng District of Ordos, Inner Mongolia received a push from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Yijinhuoluo Banner, and carried out the landing nucleic acid of KN5301 flight personnel at Yijinhuoluo Airport. During the test, it was found that the test result of a 10-in-1 mixed sampler was abnormal. Our district attaches great importance to it, and started the emergency plan immediately, and carried out nucleic acid testing, flow tracing, investigation and control of relevant personnel involved in our district. At 9:50, a nucleic acid apheresis was initially screened positive, and the person who has been initially screened has closed the loop. They were transferred to designated hospitals, and their close contacts and sub-close contacts were traced and checked, and control measures have been implemented.

My own statement: I took a taxi (Mongolia K1Y166) from Dongsheng’s home at about 8:00 on October 1 and arrived at Dongsheng East Railway Station. At 8:27, I took the train DC646 (seat number: 02 car 02B), and at 10:29 Arrive at Hohhot East Station. After arrival, the nucleic acid test result on the ground is negative. Take a commercial vehicle (license plate number: Meng A123DP) to Beijing, arrive at the Baige service area in Changping, Beijing around 23:00, and take a taxi to Green Hao, North Bridge of Dayangfang. Thai hotel and stay, no more going out.

On the morning of October 2nd, take a taxi from Beijing Residence Hotel, arrive at Hopu Traditional Chinese Medicine Xiaohongmen at around 10:00, take the subway (Line 10) to Zhangliang Malatang (Caoqiao Branch) at around 12:00 for dinner, 14:00 Take the subway from left to right to Daxing Airport, board at gate B32 at 21:30 and take flight KN5301 (seat number: 32A), arrive at Ijinholo Airport at 22:30, wear a mask throughout the journey, and take your own flight at 22:40 The car returned home, and did not go out without contact with anyone. Please report to the community or disease control department where the above time and place overlap with their itinerary in a timely manner, and actively cooperate with the implementation of relevant control measures.

In order to effectively control and reduce the risk of the spread of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, and effectively protect the lives and health of the general public, the following requirements are now put forward for further improving the current epidemic prevention and control work:

1. From now on, people entering our district from “one field, two stops” and highway checkpoints will all be registered in “Ordos Health Treasure”, and all personnel will be checked for health codes, travel cards and nucleic acid test negative certificates within 48 hours. And take a free nucleic acid sampling at the first entry point, and leave immediately (except for those in medium and high-risk areas).

2. Strictly implement the epidemic prevention and control requirements in key places. When entering and leaving key public places such as hotels and shopping malls, you need to scan the place code, and check the health code, itinerary code, and the negative nucleic acid test certificate within 7 days. The competent departments of all parks, towns, streets, and industries should increase the supervision of various public places, and seriously deal with those that are not implemented in place and not strictly enforced in accordance with laws and regulations.

3. Residents are requested to pay close attention to the itinerary of confirmed cases or asymptomatic infected persons in neighboring provinces and cities such as Hohhot, Baotou and Bayannaoer. Stay in a hotel and report, and cooperate with the territorial epidemic prevention and control headquarters to implement prevention and control measures such as health monitoring, nucleic acid testing, and isolation medical observation. Do not leave or return to Hubei unless it is necessary, reduce cross-city travel, and do not travel to or pass through the epidemic site unless necessary.

4. The majority of residents should consciously abide by laws and regulations, do not spread or believe rumors, actively support and cooperate with epidemic prevention and control work, further improve prevention awareness, implement personal health protection measures, and continue to wear masks scientifically (especially when taking public transportation and During activities in public places), frequent hand washing, frequent ventilation, “one-meter noodles”, no gatherings and other civilized and healthy living habits, do not go out unless necessary, minimize gathering activities, and avoid activities in crowded and poorly ventilated public places, Conscientiously build a strong defense line for epidemic prevention and control.

5. If you have symptoms such as fever and cough, you should go to the nearest fever clinic immediately, and take the initiative to inform the 7-day activity track and contact history. Wear a mask throughout the journey to the doctor, and try to avoid taking public transportation as much as possible. Those who concealed, falsely reported or failed to implement prevention and control measures as required, resulting in the risk of the spread of the new coronary pneumonia epidemic or other serious consequences, will be held accountable and punished in accordance with the “Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases” and other laws and regulations. criminal responsibility.

6. Vaccination is still the most effective means of prevention at present. The general public is requested to take the initiative to get vaccinated at the vaccination point, so as to “acquire as many as possible” and build an immune barrier together.

Novel Coronavirus in Dongsheng District, Ordos City

Infected Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters

October 3, 2022

Edited by Chen Yanting