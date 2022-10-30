[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 29, 2022]A student from Inner Mongolia University of Technology was trapped on a train in poor conditions after being diagnosed. In addition, employees of the Foxconn iPhone manufacturing plant in Zhengzhou were also trapped, see the report.

Transfer students from Inner Mongolia University of Technology: “Go in from the back, go in, don’t sit, just stand, go in…”

These children, who were squeezed into the trunk of the car next to each other “in full armor”, are students of Inner Mongolia University of Technology.

In the past month or so, all colleges and universities in Hohhot have been occupied. The authorities ordered that on the 27th, close contacts of the epidemic school will be transferred out of Hohhot for remote isolation. As a result, 240,000 college students “collectively migrated”.

Inner Mongolia University of Technology bore the brunt. On Thursday, a large number of students from the school were urgently transported by train to Baotou for centralized isolation. However, due to the infection cases on the train, Baotou refused to accept them, and a large number of students wearing protective clothing were trapped in the car.

The trapped students sent messages to seek help, saying that the train was severely overloaded and crowded with people everywhere. Four bunks were packed with 10 people, and the aisles were also full of people, and some people could only sleep on the luggage racks.

On the 28th, the school denied the “death train” circulating on the Internet, saying that the train only stopped halfway, without any other explanation and explanation.

Because the students’ calls for help were constantly blocked by the authorities, the real number of trapped students and the follow-up situation of the students are hard to be known by the outside world.

Inner Mongolia University of Technology: “I’m uncomfortable now. The two of them are not positive now. I’m afraid of infecting both of them, you know?”

However, the students who were not transported were not only left unattended, but were also “overturned” by the school staff with extremely bad attitudes.

Inner Mongolia University of Technology staff: “I have fixed staff for you, I don’t have it now, I was seconded over there, can you understand?”

Inner Mongolia University of Technology: “I understand you, I didn’t quarrel with you, right?”

In desperation, students from Inner Mongolia University of Technology wrote that so far, we just want to “live” and that’s it.

In the Foxconn factory, the largest iPhone manufacturing plant in Zhengzhou, the epidemic continues to deteriorate, and the crowd waiting for apheresis tests due to abnormal nucleic acid can not be seen at a glance. Officials have strictly sealed relevant news.

A video on the 27th showed that Foxconn employees had left all their luggage and fled directly on the country road, looking like defectors. But as soon as he walked to the road, he was caught and quarantined by the epidemic prevention personnel. All kinds of white terror are more terrifying than the virus. They said that there is no food or supplies in the factory, and they would rather run away than stay in the factory.

Some employees who rented out houses returned to work at the Foxconn factory. The nucleic acid test was positive. Foxconn did not accept them, and the landlord did not go back. In the dark night, they could only cry on the street.

Foxconn factory employee: “It’s really killing me. I told you that I won’t let you go back now, and I won’t be able to go to work… (cry), I don’t need the money now.”

In a statement to The New York Times on Thursday, Foxconn confirmed that “a small number of employees” had been asked to quarantine, but declined to give details of the outbreak.

Some employees said through The Epoch Times that every worker in the factory is now required to declare their own online account, and it is forbidden to send messages to the outside world. They appealed to the outside world to “save them”.

On October 27, a former investigative reporter published an article revealing that he was threatened by a certain department for writing an article on the Zhengzhou epidemic, and was also threatened by some netizens to “kill the nine tribes”.

On the evening of the 28th, the Zhengzhou authorities concentrated on disinfecting the empty streets. As of the 27th, Zhengzhou officially announced that there were only 4 new local confirmed cases in the province.

NTD reporter Ruili New York interviewed and reported

