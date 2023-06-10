Inner Mongolia’s 2023 ordinary college entrance examination successfully concluded – Xinhuanet Inner Mongolia Channel

At 11:30 am on June 9, as the bell rang at the end of the last test subject, the 2023 general college entrance examination in Inner Mongolia ended successfully.

The 2023 college entrance examination is the first college entrance examination under the new situation of “Class B and B Management” of the new crown virus infection epidemic. Leaders at all levels attach great importance to it. In order to improve the examination environment, take multiple measures to do a good job in examination safety, implement the “College Entrance Examination Escort Action” and provide comprehensive humanized services for candidates. The overall operation of the college entrance examination is stable, and the goal of “safe college entrance examination” has been realized.

It is understood that the marking work of the college entrance examination in our district will start on June 9, and it is planned to announce the test results and the minimum control scores for each batch of admissions to the public on June 23. The Education Admissions and Examination Center of the Autonomous Region requires all localities to strictly prohibit any form of publicity or hype in disguised forms such as “the top scorer in the college entrance examination”, “good news for the college entrance examination”, “the rate of entering a higher school in the college entrance examination”, “high-scoring candidates” and so on.

During the voluntary reporting period, the Education Enrollment and Examination Center of the Autonomous Region will continue to increase training and guidance for college entrance examination candidates by distributing video tutorials and organizing public lectures. The customer service voice system continuously improves the quality and level of college entrance examination services. In addition, this year, our district has further strengthened the supervision of college entrance examination training institutions, requiring all training institutions not to exceed the scope of business or violate the requirements of regulations, and to carry out consulting services such as voluntary reporting for college entrance examinations in violation of regulations. Once the violation of laws and regulations is discovered, it will be severely investigated and dealt with. If a crime is constituted, the public security department will investigate criminal responsibility according to law. (Reporter Liu Zhixian)

Responsible Editor: Li Qian Li Guodong