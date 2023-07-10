Inner Mongolia’s Journey towards Becoming a Model Autonomous Region: A Detailed Explanation of the Decision Draft

Title: Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Takes Steps towards Becoming a Model Autonomous Region

Date: July 3, 2023

The Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Party Committee has announced its decision to embark on the all-round construction of a Model Autonomous Region, in line with the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping. The objective of building a model autonomous region has long been emphasized by the General Secretary, who recognizes the significance of Inner Mongolia’s role in the Chinese-style modernization construction and its potential impact both nationally and internationally.

In a plenary session, Sun Shaocheng, entrusted by the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, explained the drafting process of the “Decision of the Party Committee of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on the All-round Construction of a Model Autonomous Region”, which will serve as a major measure to implement the spirit and instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping.

The decision was formulated with the aim of strengthening the Chinese nation’s sense of community and continuing the trajectory of building a model autonomous region in the new era. It has been recognized that the successful implementation of this major initiative will have far-reaching significance in motivating the entire region to follow the direction guided by the General Secretary and achieve new milestones in the Chinese-style modernization drive.

The drafting process involved extensive research and investigations conducted by members of the Party Committee, as well as opinions and suggestions from various sources. The final draft consists of seven parts and 26 articles, focusing on models related to gratitude to the Party, listening to the Party’s words, forging a sense of community of the Chinese nation, promoting Chinese-style modernization, frontier ethnic areas, border stability, and connecting domestic and international double cycles.

It is important to note that the decision draft aligns closely with the major deployments made by the Party Committee of the autonomous region to study, publicize, and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. By setting clear deployments and requirements, the decision aims to guide the region comprehensively and effectively in achieving the goal of becoming a model autonomous region.

The party committee emphasized the need to coordinate and promote two major events – the implementation of the construction tasks assigned by the General Secretary (referred to as the “five major tasks”) and the all-round construction of a model autonomous region. These two events are seen as vital in realizing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s guiding requirements for Inner Mongolia’s development and breaking new ground in Chinese-style modernization. It is emphasized that the success of both events depends on their interconnectedness and mutual support.

The “five major tasks” entail economic, social, and ecological development, while the all-round construction of a model autonomous region focuses on party building, politics, and culture, among other aspects. The implementation of the “five major tasks” will serve as the foundation for the all-round construction of a model autonomous region, while the latter will guide and set an example for the successful implementation of these tasks.

The announcement of the decision marks a significant step towards Inner Mongolia’s journey of becoming a model autonomous region. It calls upon the entire region to unite and put in their best effort to build a model autonomous region in all aspects, with the ultimate goal of creating a new chapter in Chinese-style modernization.

As Inner Mongolia progresses with its plans, it is expected to make significant contributions to the overall development of the party and the country, solidifying its position as a key player in China‘s modernization efforts.

