Inner Mongolia’s transportation department went all out to clear snow and ensure traffic, and the accumulated snow clearance mileage exceeded 40,000 kilometers-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

Inner Mongolia’s Department of Transportation Goes All Out to Ensure Smooth Traffic Amid Heavy Snowfall

The Department of Transportation of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has been working tirelessly to clear snow and ensure the smooth operation of highways amid heavy snowfall and challenging weather conditions. According to the transportation department, the accumulated snow clearance mileage has exceeded 40,000 kilometers.

In response to the weather forecast of cold wave, snowfall, and strong winds, the transportation department activated the region’s emergency linkage mechanism and deployed over 6,700 snow and ice clearing personnel, along with 3,300 shifts of various vehicles. In addition, they spread 4,907 tons of snow melting agent and 265 cubic meters of anti-skid materials to combat the adverse weather conditions.

As a result of the extensive efforts, a total of 11 highways in the region were temporarily closed, along with 92 toll booths. Additionally, eight national and provincial trunk roads were temporarily shut down. Despite these closures, city buses continue to operate normally.

The challenging weather conditions have not deterred the transportation department from ensuring the safety and efficiency of the region’s roadways. The dedication and hard work of the department’s personnel have been pivotal in ensuring that Inner Mongolia’s highways remain operational despite the heavy snowfall.

