Innovate ways and means to ensure results (study ideas, strengthen party spirit, focus on practice and make new achievements)

Since the launch of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, China‘s colleges and universities have conscientiously studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee, and insisted on integrating theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, organically Integrate and advance together, do all kinds of work effectively and orderly, innovate methods and methods, and ensure that thematic education achieves tangible results.

The theme education this time is a major event related to the overall situation, with tight time, heavy tasks and high requirements. All colleges and universities immediately held mobilization and deployment meetings, established leading groups and offices, and established school-level touring guidance groups to promote the in-depth development of theme education.

The Party Committee of Peking University regards the development of theme education as a major political task, carefully plans, studies, deploys and implements the work. The Standing Committee of the Party Committee deliberated and approved the implementation plan, held a mobilization meeting, emphasized carrying forward the glorious tradition, continued to work hard on learning deeply and integrating knowledge and action, and promoted thematic education to achieve practical results with a high sense of political responsibility and a realistic and pragmatic style.

Renmin University of China strives to build an organizational system with a rigorous system, efficient operation, vertical and horizontal interweaving, and comprehensive coverage, and innovates a group-based and modular implementation mechanism to ensure the solid development of theme education. Give full play to the role of the 10 roving steering groups to ensure that the theme education is fully staffed, full-process, and full-coverage in party organizations at all levels.

Xi’an Jiaotong University uses the form of collective learning of the party committee’s theoretical learning center group to give full play to the role of leaders and cadres in demonstrating and leading, and mobilizes the enthusiasm of all party members for learning and practice with “three meetings and one lesson” and theme party days. Create a good atmosphere.

Northwest A&F University researches and formulates the work arrangement of thematic education theory study, determines the multi-link and multi-level learning content such as independent study, collective study, special seminar, theoretical explanation, red research, special training, etc., and regularly carries out political theory study for teachers and students every week. Promote theme education into the mind and heart.

Huazhong University of Science and Technology immediately set up a theme education leading group, issued an implementation plan, and formulated five special plans for theoretical study, investigation and research, forming a “one main and five auxiliary” work layout. 12 supervision teams went deep into 84 grassroots units in the school to ensure that the theme education got off to a good start.

Dalian University of Technology set up a special working group, established a coordination linkage, communication and consultation, supervision and feedback working mechanism, and carefully designed the implementation plan. Combined with the actual situation, classify and refine the arrangement of teachers and students, party members and cadres, implement three-level learning of school party committees, secondary party organizations, and grassroots party branches, and solidly promote theoretical learning.

Go deep, go real, and go to the heart. In the theme education, colleges and universities innovate methods and methods to guide and promote party members and cadres to think more and learn deeply.

Beijing Normal University has joined forces with 7 normal colleges to carry out online and offline joint learning activities for the school leadership team to study and implement the important expositions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on education. “Education” unifies thinking and understanding and stimulates the strength to forge ahead.

Harbin Institute of Technology earnestly focuses on individual self-study of leading cadres, intensive study and seminars of leading groups and leading cadres, theoretical study of party branches and party members, and various levels of education and training to ensure that theoretical study is arranged throughout the year, with monthly themes and daily sound.

Zhejiang University set off an upsurge of theoretical study and theoretical arming through reading classes. Through intensive study and seminars, learning is used to create souls, increase wisdom, use learning to uphold morals, and use learning to promote performance, so as to achieve true learning, careful deployment, and outstanding effectiveness. Correct the style of study, and promote the theme education to go deep and solid with high-quality reading classes.

The Party Committee of Nankai University proposed that in terms of channel carrier, “five learning coverage”: cadres leading learning, team research, branch promoting learning, individual self-study, expert supplementary learning; Focused reading, focused seminars, online and offline combined learning, and the integration of knowledge and action.

The reading class of the party committee of Wuhan University gives full play to the advantages of Marxist theoretical disciplines and teachers, and carefully designs counseling topics such as “implementing the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education” and seminar topics such as “accelerating the construction of a high-level discipline system”, forming a learning method of guiding, leading, and researching. Learn deeply and understand thoroughly.

Southeast University carefully arranged the first collective study of the reading class of the central group of the school party committee, and invited the secretary of the party committee of the secondary unit to observe. Discussions set off a wave of learning.

The value of theory lies in guiding practice. All colleges and universities insist on combining the theme education with the school’s central work, and encourage party members and cadres to transform the enthusiasm for learning and work inspired by them into a strong driving force for overcoming difficulties and starting a business.

The leadership team of China Agricultural University walked among teachers and students, went to the fields, and went to government enterprises to carry out investigations and research, focusing on the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education, and the strategy of strengthening the country with talents, etc., and determined “accelerating the construction of the world‘s important talent center and innovation highland in the agricultural field” and other 10 More than one major special research theme.

The Party Committee of Beihang University regards investigation and research as an important means to solve difficult problems, combined with the school’s annual key work, and around the problems that restrict the school’s high-quality connotative development, it has drawn up three major categories of 30 small key research directions, and the school’s leadership team will coordinate Promote 15 specific research tasks.

Focusing on the implementation of the project of casting souls for newcomers in the era, Tongji University proposed research topics such as the independent cultivation of top-notch innovative talents and the practical education of students’ scientific and technological innovation. The research direction of the new track in the field.

In order to better serve the country’s coordinated regional development strategy and the construction of the “Belt and Road”, Lanzhou University has signed cooperation agreements with several western provinces to carry out in-depth cooperation in areas such as talent training, technological innovation, achievement transformation, medical care and health care, and cultural inheritance and innovation. Promote high-quality career development with high-quality research and research.