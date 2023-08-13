Innovation agreements (second desk). How to access additional financial resources for R&D projects

Sending applications from 18 September to 6 October 2023

With the directorial decree of 11 August 2023, the additional terms and conditions for the granting and disbursement of subsidies in favor of research and development projects carried out within the framework of the Innovation Agreements to support projects presented on the second subsidy desk and not admitted to the preliminary phase due to lack of resources within the approved ranking with Directorial Decree of 02/17/2023.

For the purposes of accessing the resources allocated by the ministerial decree of 11 May 2023, the projects presented on 31/01/2023 must:

be built entirely in one or more of the least developed areas (Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia); be presented, in the case of individual projects by SMEs or small mid-caps or, in the case of joint projects, by partnerships consisting of at least one SME or partnerships made up only of small mid-caps and/or with possible Research organizations; be consistent with the thematic objectives of the National Research, Innovation and Competitiveness Program for the green and digital transition 2021-2027; meet the additional selection criteria provided for by the Program itself, general and specific to Action 1.1.4 “Collaborative research”.

Interested applicants/lead partners may submit an application only from September 18, 2023 to October 6, 2023 according to the model attached to the aforementioned directorial decree of 11 August 2023.

Any applications received that do not envisage project costs entirely in less developed areas will be inadmissible and a specific notice of forfeiture will be sent for each of them by the Ministry.

The requests received from the subjects interested in the use of the resources envisaged by the ministerial decree of 11 May 2023 which instead envisage project costs entirely in less developed areas only, will be initiated for an investigation according to the order of position in the ranking approved with the directorial decree of 17 February 2023 and in compliance with the conditions of the National Research, Innovation and Competitiveness Program for the green and digital transition 2021-2027 and the methods adopted by the aforementioned directorial decree of 11 August 2023.

