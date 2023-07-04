Home » Innovation and technology for Expo 2023 Mariano R. Alonso
News

Innovation and technology for Expo 2023 Mariano R. Alonso

by admin
Innovation and technology for Expo 2023 Mariano R. Alonso

The Mariano Roque Alonso Expo is an annual event that brings together the productive sectors of the country. This year, the exhibition will take place from July 8 to 23, as announced by the president of the Paraguayan Industrial Union, Enrique Duarte.

The person in charge of the Rural Association of Paraguay (ARP), Pedro Galli, reported that there will be more than 1,000 animals on display and in competition. The Expo will also feature cultural, artistic, gastronomic and commercial activities for the general public.

See also  Ceiba recovers from his transfer

You may also like

Congress controlled by HC seeks to pressure Justice

Tragic Shooting Incident Leaves Woman and Two Children...

Micam presented to the new Emerging Designers

In Chocó, the Registry linked 364 people to...

Displaying the Majestic Yuanmingyuan Animal Heads: A Technological...

PS5 slim with removable reader, the times seem...

Paraguayan Artillery Day « News cde

24 Chinese military aircraft approach Taiwan

Student rejected with 5 failings, the Tar however...

Guangdong Implements Cross-Provincial and Province-Wide Reform of Household...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy