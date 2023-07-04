Innovation and technology for Expo 2023 Mariano R. Alonso

The Mariano Roque Alonso Expo is an annual event that brings together the productive sectors of the country. This year, the exhibition will take place from July 8 to 23, as announced by the president of the Paraguayan Industrial Union, Enrique Duarte.

The person in charge of the Rural Association of Paraguay (ARP), Pedro Galli, reported that there will be more than 1,000 animals on display and in competition. The Expo will also feature cultural, artistic, gastronomic and commercial activities for the general public.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

