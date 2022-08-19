China Economic Net, August 19 (Reporter Yang Xiufeng) On August 18, the 2022 China Baoding Capital Conference opened in Baoding. With the theme of “Innovation Drives Development, Capital Empowers the Future”, the conference aims to build a platform for integration and interconnection between innovation and capital, industry and capital, promote the accelerated convergence of capital elements in Baoding, and facilitate innovative development, green development, and high-quality development. .

The conference brought together industry experts, scholars, business leaders and representatives of financial institutions to explore the city’s innovations by focusing on topics such as innovation-driven urban renewal, capital-assisted industrial transformation, green finance empowering development, and attracting talents to inject “innovative genes” into cities. Endogenous energy, build a capital exchange platform, integrate innovative elements and resources, and actively promote the transformation of scientific and technological achievements and the integration of industry and finance, especially financial power, awaken capital momentum, and strengthen capital practice in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The conference will also organize representatives of listed companies and companies to be listed, specializing in new products, small giants and other key companies to connect with various industry associations and financial institutions, continue to promote the integration of industry and finance, leverage development increments with capital power, and further integrate into Beijing. The coordinated development of Tianjin and Hebei will accelerate the transformation of cities and industries. In addition, the conference also includes the release of the Chinese version of the “Asian Climate Risk Pricing Report”, the release of the Baoding Municipal Enterprise Service Platform and the signing of funds, important technological innovation and financing projects.

Hu Qisheng, vice governor of Hebei Province, pointed out at the conference that capital is the “catalyst” that accelerates the deep integration of technology and industries, and the “golden wings” that promote the development and growth of enterprises and fission and take-off. All departments in Hebei should take this conference as an opportunity to rapidly improve their financial capabilities, enhance their capital utilization skills, better serve industries, service enterprises, and service projects, and strive to promote economic transformation and upgrading through learning finance and utilizing capital to achieve high quality. develop.

It is understood that at present, Baoding City has implemented the innovation-driven development strategy, built an innovation platform, actively deployed new tracks, and vigorously developed the digital economy in accordance with the goals and requirements of the Hebei Provincial Party Committee of “Five Leading the Way” and “Building Two New Models”. , bio-economy, green economy, create an innovative ecology, pool capital policies, build a platform for capital market development and the introduction of high-end talents, make every effort to build a new pattern of integrated development of Beijing, Xiong and Bao, and carefully create a modern quality in the world-class urban agglomeration of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei City of life.

The 2022 China Baoding Capital Conference is hosted by Baoding Municipal People’s Government, Hebei Provincial Local Financial Supervision Bureau, Hebei Securities Regulatory Bureau, and guided by China Association of Listed Companies and China Asset Management Association. The conference lasted for two days and was held in a parallel manner of “online + offline”.