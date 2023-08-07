Home » Innovation for companies in the South: the 300 million decree signed
Innovation for companies in the South: the 300 million decree signed

300 million euros to support innovative industrial research and experimental development projects for the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises in Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily. The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, signed the decree that allocates resources and the companies that adopt key enabling technologies (Kets) will benefit from them and, in particular, advanced materials and nanotechnology, photonics and micro/nano electronics, advanced manufacturing systems, life science technologies, artificial intelligence, connectivity and digital security.

In the Mediocredito Centrale field

The intervention was activated in the ambit of the Sustainable growth fund and will be managed by Mediocredito Centrale: to be able to benefit from the resources of companies, organizations and research centres.

Incentives and Support for Innovation in Businesses: IT Strategies to Focus on

Facilitated financing and direct contribution to the purchase

In addition to the subsidized loan, the granting of a direct contribution to the expense is envisaged, for a nominal percentage of the eligible costs and expenses based on the size of the proposing company: 35% for small-sized companies, 30% for medium-sized ones size and 25% for large companies.

Waiting for the provisions for access methods

The opening term and the methods for submitting the applications for the subsidy will be defined by the Ministry with subsequent provisions.

