Innovation in and for Lusatia | TUCcurrent

A research center of four universities for greenhouse gas-neutral circular economy at the “Schwarze Pumpe” location sets standards for sustainable production and climate compatibility

Prof. Uwe Götze, Vice-Rector for Transfer and Continuing Education at Chemnitz University of Technology (left), Prof. Alexander Kratzsch, Rector at Zittau/Görlitz University of Applied Sciences (2nd from left), Prof. Ursula M. Staudinger, Rector at Dresden University of Technology (middle), Prof. Klaus-Dieter Barbknecht, Rector of the TU Bergakademie Freiberg (2nd from right) and CircEcon Managing Director Prof. Niels Modler, TU Dresden (right), met for the constitutive meeting of the steering committee for CircEcon on August 16th at the TU Dresden . Source: Bertram Lubiger

Saxony is a unique research and growth region in the field of materials and production technologies as well as process and recycling technology. This expertise will also benefit Lusatia with the help of funding measures for structural change. In the research cluster CircEcon – Green Circular Economy – the four universities TU Dresden, TU Bergakademie Freiberg and TU Chemnitz as well as the University of Applied Sciences Zittau/Görlitz will work together to develop pioneering solutions for the challenges of the circular economy and to strengthen the competitiveness of Lusatia. Because the circular economy is considered a key issue for the sustainable transformation of industry and society.

With the constitutive meeting of the steering committee for CircEcon, the rectorates of TU Dresden, TU Bergakademie Freiberg, TU Chemnitz and the University of Applied Sciences Zittau/Görlitz have now taken the decisive step to set a clear impulse for the sustainable development of the region with a joint scientific institution . The planned location of the research center is the “Schwarze Pumpe” industrial park. The federal and state governments are funding the project with 108 million euros.

Prof. Ursula M. Staudinger, Rector of the TU Dresden: “Bundling the specialist competencies of the universities and colleges in Chemnitz, Dresden, Freiberg and Zittau/Görlitz in a joint institution leads to an outstanding pool of know-how and technology in order to develop pioneering solutions for the challenges of the circular economy and at the same time increase the competitiveness of the region strengthen.”

Prof. Alexander Kratzsch, rector of the Zittau/Görlitz University of Applied Sciences: “The HSZG, deeply rooted in the region and known as a central educational and research institution, sees it as its primary responsibility to create sustainable solutions through interdisciplinary expertise – from the efficient use of resources to waste reduction. CircEcon transforms university know-how into industrial innovations and thus directly promotes economic growth. From Lusatia for Lusatia – and far beyond. With this commitment, we are actively driving change and shaping the future of our homeland and the global community.”

Prof. Gerd Strohmeier, Rector of Chemnitz University of Technology: “With CircEcon, our fourth branch is now starting. A special feature is that this is a joint scientific institution with three other Saxon universities, with which we address important issues of the future.”

25.08.2023

