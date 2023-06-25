innovative and talented young people are a strong asset

LAGOS, Nigeria, June 21, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- At a forum with students and young innovators from Nigeria and across Africa, Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation , discussed how science and innovation can accelerate positive change and contribute to a brighter future for Africa.

The conversation took place within the framework of the event “Advancing Africa: Unlocking the Power of Youth in Science and Innovation”. The hybrid in-person and online event was co-hosted by Lagos Business School and the Co-Creation Hub (CcHub), in partnership with Africa.com and Channels Television.

Mr. Gates, who was visiting Nigeria for the first time since 2018, praised Nigerian youth and the many Nigerian partners the Gates Foundation has worked with for over a decade. These include scientists scaling new interventions that save mothers and babies, researchers helping smallholder farmers thrive in the face of climate change and grow more nutritious food, and companies that expand access to digital financial tools.

“When it comes to making the world a better place, talented young people are the planet’s most important asset,” Gates said. “Nigeria has one of the largest youth populations in the world, and it is growing rapidly. That’s a lot of potential skill and passion for solving big problems. »

Gates also pointed out that progress has not been evenly distributed. In particular, he highlighted the low access to digital for many Nigerians and the unequal availability of health services, education and employment, especially for women. In Nigeria, the gender gap in employment has increased by 25% over the past five years. Men are twice as likely as women to have a mobile money account.

“I strongly believe in the power of science and innovation to help people lead long and healthy lives,” said Gates. “But one of the big lessons I’ve learned is that the benefits aren’t always available to everyone. To do this, the people who create new breakthroughs, those who fund them, and those who spread them to the world must all prioritize equity. »

Mr. Gates’ remarks were followed by a question and answer session with the audience. In his responses, Gates emphasized how he sees Nigerian youth working together across sectors and encouraged the country’s leaders to deliver on their commitments to improve the lives of the Nigerian people.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA).

About the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Guided by the belief that every life has equal value, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation strives to help all individuals lead healthy and productive lives. In developing countries, it strives to improve people’s health and give them the possibility of escaping hunger and extreme poverty. In the United States, she strives to ensure that all individuals, especially those with the fewest resources, have access to the opportunities they need to succeed in school and in life. Based in Seattle, Wash., the foundation is led by CEO Mark Suzman, under the leadership of co-chairs Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates and the board of trustees.

Contact presse:

[email protected]

About Lagos Business School (LBS)

The Lagos Business School is a private business school of the Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, Nigeria, established in 1991. It is owned by the Pan-Atlantic University Foundation, a registered non-profit foundation in Nigeria. The LBS collaborates with other business schools in Africa and around the world on programs aimed at developing responsible business leaders for Africa and the world. LBS has been ranked among the top 70 business schools in the world every year since 2007 by the Financial Times and has received numerous international accreditations in recognition of the quality of its programs, its global best practices and the importance it places professional ethics and service to the community.

A propos de Co-creation Hub (CcHub)

The Co-Creation Hub is a technology hub located in Yaba, Lagos that provides a platform for those interested in technology to collaborate on ideas to solve social problems in Nigeria. The Co-Creation Hub is an innovation hub dedicated to applying social capital and technology for economic prosperity. In particular, it prioritizes the development of innovative and relevant healthcare solutions and contributes to good governance by accelerating the application of innovative technologies to mitigate the risks of the digital age and bridge the gap between governments. and the citizens.

About Africa.com

Africa.com is a leading pan-African digital media founded in 2010. The company has an established audience of executives and leaders across the continent and around the world. Africa.com offers content on its website, as well as podcasts, webinars, virtual events and workshops. Africa.com partners with high profile influencers such as governments, multilateral organizations and private sector leaders. Its events have hosted heads of state, senior executives, thought leaders and influencers from different sectors, and more than 134 speakers have attended over the past two years.

The company is based in South Africa and the United States, with a presence in Nairobi, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Accra, Lagos and New York.

About TV Channels

Channels TV is a 24-hour independent Nigerian news and media television channel headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. It is mainly engaged in producing news and current affairs programs on Nigerian national issues. Channels TV’s mission is to mediate government policies and activities. Channels TV is the first and only successful national television brand dedicated solely to news broadcasting.

The post Bill Gates shares his optimism for a brighter future for Nigeria: Innovative and talented young people are a major asset appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

