Innovative “Internet + traffic management” service reduces certificates to facilitate travel for the masses-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Innovative “Internet + traffic management” service reduces certificates and facilitates travel for the masses

From June 1, 10 convenience measures for the development of public security traffic control services and public services will be officially implemented. These 10 new measures are divided into three aspects: deepening the reduction of certificates to facilitate the people, serving the masses to travel, and innovating “Internet + traffic management” services. Expansion of inspection-free pilots for new private car registration Starting from June 1, the Ministry of Public Security will expand the pre-inspection pilot program for registered and registered manufacturers of domestic passenger cars on the basis of the existing pilot program for 11 manufacturers in 10 cities. Add 21 cities and 18 manufacturing companies to pilot new vehicle inspections when they leave the factory, and the manufacturing companies share vehicle information with the public security traffic control department. People in these pilot cities don’t need to go to the vehicle management office to submit their vehicles for inspection after buying cars at the 4S stores of the company, which greatly reduces the waiting time in line. Implementation of the “one certificate” for the registration of second-hand car transfer In terms of registration of second-hand car transfer, starting from June 1, applicants who apply for transfer registration of small and micro non-operating passenger cars and move in residence outside their place of residence can apply for “one-stop registration” with their resident ID cards. Submit proof of residence. This will further simplify the registration procedures for second-hand car transactions and promote the development of the second-hand car industry. However, it needs to be reminded that, for places where the policy of controlling the total number of motor vehicles has been implemented, the local policy is still implemented. See also Military expenses, investments, missions: Italy's NATO commitments Convenience for soldiers to renew driver’s licenses for large trucks The new measures introduced this time, on the basis of exempting the driver’s license of the armed forces and the armed police force from applying for a small car driver’s license, apply for a driver’s license of a permitted type of large truck. Yes, after passing the subject one test, the certificate will be renewed, and it is no longer necessary to take the subject three test, which will better serve and guarantee the employment of veterans.

