The Uber app announced the launch in Valledupar of a new leasing model called Uber Agreement, a technological innovation that adapts to the needs of the Colombian and Latin American market. With Uber Agreement, users and lessors can negotiate and agree on the value of the trip.

Valledupar is one of the first cities in the world where this technological model is presented, which, additionally, works under the strictest Uber safety standards.

With this new launch, developed based on the demands and needs of Valduparenses, Uber will contribute to the economic, mobility and tourism reactivation of the world capital of vallenato. This model is the result of the company’s commitment to innovation and its commitment to the country, where it invests in new forms of mobility that are safer, more efficient and intelligent, and opportunities to generate additional earnings are promoted independently. .

“We started 2023 with greater digital mobility alternatives and opportunities to generate additional profits for lessors,” explained Ángela Mendoza, general manager of Uber in Colombia. “The official launch of Uber Agreement in Valledupar demonstrates our commitment to Colombia. We will continue to bring the technology to more places so that more people have the chance to experience mobility from a new perspective,” she added.

How does Uber Agreement work?

The lessors and users of the Uber de Valledupar app will be able to define the value of the journey to be made. Uber’s new technological model works as follows:

Offer. Once the user chooses their origin and destination, the Uber app suggests pricing alternatives based on time and distance. Subsequently, users make the offers that best suit them and suit their needs. For its part, the lessor will view several offers simultaneously.

Cost. The landlord may accept, reject, or counter-offer the proceeds of user applications for leases. In the event of a counter-offer to the user, the Uber app will show the lessor other earning alternatives and the lessor will be able to select one with which they agree.

Agreement. Once the lessors and users reach the agreement, the app will indicate the collection point to start the lease. Additionally, all the leases made with the new Uber Agreement model have the Uber Safety Standard, which ranges from security filters for users and lessors, more than 40 security features, 24/7 support and information privacy where the lessor can only see the collection destination once an agreement is reached. In addition to not accessing the phone number of either party, since there is a chat through the app and anonymous calls, in case they need to contact each other.

“Uber Agreement is a milestone today for the mobility of Valledupar, since this model within the Uber app has the support, investment and constant technological innovations to offer lessors and users journeys with greater security and peace of mind. In favor of the mobility and economy of thousands of citizens of Valledupar, we started with Uber Agreement”, concluded Manuela Bedoya, security communication manager for Uber in Colombia and the region.

With the code UBERENVALLEDUPAR, users of the Uber app in Valledupar who want to request a ride will receive a promotional discount of up to 50% off 6 rentals with a maximum of COP $5,000. The promotion applies until March 30, 2023.

Those interested in registering as lessors in Valledupar can access the following website to learn more about the activation process: https://z.uber.com/uberdriverco

