Home News “Innovative model of care, assistance and services. Patient at the centre, increasingly close integration between hospital and proximity care” — Emilia-Romagna News
News

“Innovative model of care, assistance and services. Patient at the centre, increasingly close integration between hospital and proximity care” — Emilia-Romagna News

by admin
“Innovative model of care, assistance and services. Patient at the centre, increasingly close integration between hospital and proximity care” — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – A book, United against cancer”, edited and implemented by the regional councilorship for health policies to illustrate through the words of the experts how the Oncological and Hemato-oncological Network of the Emilia-Romagna Region. Il new model organization developed by the Region has the objective of get closer to the patient and ensure the best levels of care, assistance and services for people with cancer, through ever closer integration between the hospital and the territory. Proximity oncology, telemedicine and research are some of the strengths of the Internetwhose Guidelines were approved by the Regional Council last January.

A few months after its launch, the Region’s commitment continues to present the Oncology and Hemato-oncology Network to citizens and institutions, which takes public health in Emilia-Romagna a further step forward.

In addition to the publication – illustrated today in Press conference by the President of the Region, Stefano Bonaccini, and by the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini – I’m on schedule three meetings on the territory, all at 21: a Meldola (FC), at the Dragoni Theater on Friday 14 April, and then on Wednesday 10 May at the Mast di Bologna and Thursday 25 May at the Teatro Cavallerizza di Reggio Emilia.

“The regional Oncological and Hemato-oncological Network – underlines the president Bonaccini– it is an opportunity for our health care because it was born in a reality with structured and organized Oncology and Hematology, which already represent excellence. But with this model we take our healthcare a further step forward, continuing to guarantee universally and fairly both highly complex assistance, with high skills and technological impact, and assistance close to the patient’s home. And this is precisely what we want: to bring the treatments, under the same conditions of efficacy and safety, to homes or community hospitals, right up to the patient’s home”.

See also  The richest country in the world was left without infant formula - Arwa Mahdawi

“The one against cancer – adds the commissioner Donini– it’s a battle that regional health care continues to consider a priority and that we want to carry on with all the tools at our disposal. For this reason, with the regional Oncological and Hemato-oncological Network, a ‘new era’ begins, in which we give substance, as well as form, to an innovative paradigm for our regional health service: one in which treatment and assistance are integrated between the hospital and the territory”.

The volume – which will be available to citizens on the Network portal – contains many contributions by experts and protagonists of the Network itself, starting with oncologists and hematologists of the regional structures which explain its functioning, objectives and strengths.

A regional Oncology and Hemato-oncology Network is dedicated deepeningby theInformation and communication agency of the regional government, available at the link:

Mara Cinquepalmi

Attached:

  • a file on the Oncological and Hemato-oncological Network
  • in the photos of the press conference the president Stefano Bonaccini and the councilor Raffaele Donini; the cover of the book

The pdf version of the book is available at the link

You may also like

Tarawih prayer with the voice of the reciter...

They criticize Yeferson Cossio and his girlfriend for...

The OpenID Connect technical rules for SPID and...

Democracy “Rejection of the Grain Management Act, betrayal...

National Army has all its capabilities in response...

Friuli Venezia Giulia elections, projections: Fedriga at 64.9%

Eugen Korda: She remained like a stake in...

Petro receives death threats through social networks

By the end of this year, the qualified...

The fate of the covered market at Macrolotto...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy