innovative solutions presented to businesses – TOGOTOPNEWS – Reliable and constructive information in just one click

The first edition of the Mathematics-Business Study Week (SEME) ended this Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Polytechnic School of the University of Lomé (EPL) after several days of intense work.

During this week, 4 companies (E-AgriBusiness, CEET, ZENER, KYA Energy Group) proposed business topics which were covered by 4 groups of students including doctoral students and Master 2 Research.

The students worked in particular on “how can we use artificial intelligence to analyze crop images and detect early signs of diseases or pests? (group 1); optimization of maintenance costs of the CEET electricity network (group 2); design of a digital gauge device for the volumes of petroleum products stored in buried tanks (group 3); electric battery charging stations for mobility (group 4).

At the end of the work, their solutions were presented to a jury. Thus, the solution proposed by group 1 was chosen as the most appropriate to prototype.

Indeed, this group focused on “how can we use artificial intelligence to analyze crop images and detect signs of diseases or pests early?” offered by E-AgriBusiness.

» It was a challenging week for us, full of emotions but also very informative. We had to discover the field in which the company E-AgriBusiness works. We are happy after so much pressure to have been rewarded. Our solution was to propose a first draft of 7 ortho photos based on part of the data they provided us. An orthophoto can be used in disease detection and referencing to know what level the problem is on the ground,” said Grace DJOBOKOU, member of group 1.

Companies are also satisfied with the solutions proposed by the students in such a short time.

“This week allowed us to confront many of the problems facing our companies and to see what Masters and Doctorate students can offer us to resolve these problems. The students therefore offered us very innovative, very adapted solutions that we can already start by using as prototypes in order to be able to improve them. We are satisfied because these are problems that exist and to which we have not yet found a solution. solutions. So these first solutions presented to us will allow us to carry out tests and be able to improve them even further,” indicated Kossi Dovene TSEKPUI, training manager at E-AgriBusiness.

For his part, Tchamye Tcha-Esso BOROZE, lecturer, deputy director of the Polytechnic School of Lomé returned to the selection criteria and underlined that the 4 groups were very brilliant.

“We evaluated the groups on different criteria, the form of their presentation, the content, the methodological approaches, the use of mathematics that they highlighted in the proposed solutions, the application of what they have proposed, their presentation, their teamwork, time management, the confidence with which they present. We then selected the group which was the most innovative in terms of solutions, which used much more innovative mathematical approaches and whose the solution brings a direct impact,” explained Tchamye Tcha-Esso BOROZE.

He added that the EPL remains willing to pursue and improve the solutions that have been proposed.

The Maths-Business Study Weeks (SEME) aims to create exchanges between industrial circles and the academic world through a week of work on problems posed by entrepreneurs and requiring ingenious mathematical approaches.

This week was organized thanks to financial support from AFD through the PEA IMPACT.

Rachel Doubidji

