Innovative ways to fight Facebook restrictions.. Do they work?

With the continued fall of shells and missiles on civilians in the Gaza Strip, and deliberate shooting at citizens in the West Bank, the Palestinians are facing another war on social media sites, a war that is no less ferocious than the one raging in the Gaza Strip, which is the media blackout on the ongoing crimes of the occupation. .

In recent days, social media users, especially Facebook and Instagram, have complained about the deletion of posts supporting Palestine or opposing the crimes of the occupation, under the pretext that they are posts that “incite violence” or “contain anti-Semitism.” The matter was less severe on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter). ) which allows the publication of videos and photos, but it recently deleted a number of accounts claiming that they were affiliated with the Hamas movement, which several Western countries classified as “terrorist.”

Duality of standards

The features of this fierce attack are evident through the double standards of these platforms, which allowed the publication of content that supports the occupation and does not allow support for the Palestinians, and deletes and bans Arab publications and accounts on the grounds of incitement, while allowing the publication of keen inflammatory calls for Israeli extremists.

With the escalation of the war, global silence, and international impotence, many young Arabs tried to participate in the fight against these double standards as much as possible for the “Meta” company, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp – which claimed in official statements its complete refusal to publish any letters that incite violence or call for… Hate, and they succeeded in deceiving Facebook algorithms to publish content that supports the Palestinians and denounces the crimes of the occupation.

Circumvent restrictions

Among these steps is the creation by developers of pages on the Internet, through which it is possible to circumvent the biased restrictions of those platforms through several methods, the most prominent of which are:

Writing in a different way

Developers were able to design a simple website capable of deleting dots from letters in words, which makes it difficult for algorithms to prevent and delete these posts.

Among these pages is one bearing “Dotless,” which many pioneers used to publish blogs against the crimes of the occupation and in support of Palestine.

An image showing how the site removes dots from words

There is also a page entitled “Free Palestine,” which performs the same function in another way by inserting other letters, including English, between the words to change their shape. However, understanding it will not be difficult for Arabic speakers and those who follow those standards.

An image showing how the site changes words

“Hashtag” is deceptive

Also among the methods that were used to analyze Facebook’s algorithms was placing deceptive hashtags bearing solidarity with Israel, in order to spread the atrocities and crimes of the occupation.

Facebook users in particular were able to publish content through this easy trick.

Despite these ongoing attempts, the fight against content supporting Palestine is still ongoing, and efforts are still ongoing to expose the atrocities and crimes of the occupation, and with every new day different means and means appear to circumvent this discrimination in favor of the occupying state.

