Innpulsa Colombia in search of growth potential

In an exclusive interview for the Diario del Huila, Miguel Gordo, Vice President of Connection and Experiences, announced the actions taken in Huila with the aim of promoting business growth and development.

Diary of Huila, economy

By: Gloria Camargo

Strengthening the popular and community economy, benefiting micro and small businesses in the department of Huila, is the objective for which Innpulsa Colombia seeks for entrepreneurs in the region to apply to new state strengthening programs.

For this, the Diario del Huila, spoke exclusively with Miguel Alfonso Gordo Granados, vice president of Connection and Experience of said entity, to learn more about this work, framed in two elements of the National Development Plan.

According to Innpulsa, FortaleSER will be implemented in 33 territories throughout the country, and for this it will have the support of the Chambers of Commerce, with an investment of more than 10,000 million pesos, focused on businesses such as restaurants, hairdressers, travel agencies, hostels, bakeries and neighborhood stores, among others.

How did the FortaleSER program come about?

This is a program that is part of two elements of President Gustavo Petro’s National Development Plan: one is the country’s reindustrialization policy that implies a rethinking from the productive point of view to strengthen sectors that were once very strong, we are talking about the manufacturing company, textile industry, footwear industry, among others. All those programs that were strong at some point are now part of this project.

Miguel Alfonso Gordo Granados, Vice President of Connection and Experience at Innpulsa Colombia.

The other issue, which is where we have placed the greatest emphasis at this time, is the popular economy. This is a definitive bet of the National Government for the strengthening and sustainability of micro and small companies, small businesses, because these small units are not companies and some are informal and it is basically that bet that we have from the National Government: to strengthen the popular and community economy.

Why have you focused on these aspects?

It is very important because we have identified that at the national level and obviously at the local level, there are some important actors from the productive side, from the generation of income, from the generation of employment, which have not been understood by the State and often not by the organizations of the productive ecosystem. We are with the firm intention of strengthening these small units, which generate a lot of employment, which generate income for families but which do not have the support of the State.

With this program, what is the goal?

With this start, we have a goal of serving close to 3,000 productive units with potential for growth and sustainability in the country, including the department of Huila. So let’s say there, that what we want is that through this program they be provided with training, technical support and assistance to improve their productivity and their growth, mainly in income and sales, that is basically what we are looking for.

Huila businessmen may apply to this call for free.

As an entrepreneur, what requirements must I meet?

Companies must have some requirements: the first requirement is that they have a one-year operation, that is, one year of operation. That is the first one because we want there to be a route and that we can strengthen that route through this route. The other element is that you must have at least two people linked to the productive unit, the type of link does not matter, but it is important that at least two people are linked.

The third is to carry out an economic activity in what is technically known as a commercial establishment, that is, a home, a warehouse, an office or a physical space somewhere, that is another requirement.

What sectors have been prioritized?

The sectors that have been prioritized are gastronomy, commerce, hardware stores, bakeries, small businesses that are in the territory and that can be strengthened, but that also belong to that economic activity. In the end, we make a qualification that will define if they have growth potential, so basically these requirements are not many, they do not require intermediaries, they do not require the participation of agents other than those that have already been established for this purpose.

Does it have any cost?

No. This does not require them to pay anything, this is a public initiative and for which they are not charged any resources. This program has the support of the Chambers of Commerce that are present throughout the country, as well as in the case of Huila, since these organizations are organized and prepared to accompany us in this project.

Among the sectors that have been prioritized are gastronomy, commerce, hardware stores, bakeries.

Where can I, as an entrepreneur, get more information?

On the website of Innpulsa Colombia, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, there is a space where you can obtain this information. As well as in the Chambers of Commerce, where the information for those productive units will also come out.

Vice President, what other jobs are being planned for Huila?

There are several things that we are preparing, one of them, for example, is the issue of reindustrialization centers that we are already working on in some other territories, we also know that in Huila there is very solid work from the point of view of information and the organization of productive activities, as we have verified with information from Upra.

What is the strongest bet?

There is definitely a commitment to the issue of agribusiness, so we want us to work there in some sectors. We created productive development centers that will also have a technical support route, which will have support in the commercial and financial area because we require that these small units begin to mature and can also access credits with the financial sector under conditions favorable and that they are prepared to access those resources, that they can participate in trade fairs with other actors in the ecosystem and also that they can make improvements with those reindustrialization centers.

When will this work be done?

At the time we will be summoning the actors of the ecosystem, the local authorities, the Chamber of Commerce itself. Surely there will be another call with the universities to participate as well, because we want the universities to also accompany the units in the province in these productive strengthening processes, which have very important work in their development. Obviously, the production unions will also be summoned in these activities.