Innviertler (27) hit by car while walking the dog

At around 6 p.m., the man was walking in his home community with his mother (59) and a dog. At the same time, a 55-year-old from the Ried district drove his car along the B 143 from St. Martin im Innkreis towards Ried. The accident occurred when the two pedestrians wanted to cross a protective path. The man was hit by the vehicle, thrown against the hood onto the windshield and finally came to rest on the road. The mother remained uninjured. A doctor who happened to be present and other people immediately provided first aid until rescue arrived. The 27-year-old was taken to hospital with injuries of an unspecified degree.

