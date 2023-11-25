Home » Innviertler (27) hit by car while walking the dog
News

Innviertler (27) hit by car while walking the dog

by admin
Innviertler (27) hit by car while walking the dog

At around 6 p.m., the man was walking in his home community with his mother (59) and a dog. At the same time, a 55-year-old from the Ried district drove his car along the B 143 from St. Martin im Innkreis towards Ried. The accident occurred when the two pedestrians wanted to cross a protective path. The man was hit by the vehicle, thrown against the hood onto the windshield and finally came to rest on the road. The mother remained uninjured. A doctor who happened to be present and other people immediately provided first aid until rescue arrived. The 27-year-old was taken to hospital with injuries of an unspecified degree.

ePaper

Read the ePaper now!

Read the daily ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – browse through it digitally now!

to the e-paper

info By clicking on the icon you can add the keyword to your topics.

info By clicking on the icon you open your “my topics” page. You have saved 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you can remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the topic to your topics.

See also  They will promote agriculture in San Lorenzo hamlets with a plan to improve rural streets

You may also like

To prison for the murder of a man...

Stocks Europe End: Profits – Positive sentiment continues...

African Development Bank approves $150 million unfunded risk...

Powerful winter storm will unleash the heaviest snowfall...

After averting crisis in peace talks, ELN delegation...

Smell of burning in Essen community center: cause...

Ethiopia: African Development Fund donates $46 million to...

British royal family provides new update on Princess...

Waffles, leeks or slippers: police ask you to...

Fire in Barrio Futuro Bajo leaves victims and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy