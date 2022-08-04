Home News INPS blocks her pension, to get it back she must prove she is alive
INPS blocks her pension, to get it back she must prove she is alive

A 70-year-old woman, Mariacristina Fornelli Bardina, a former teacher from Balangero (Turin), retired since 2004, has had her pension blocked since last June 30th. She inps she is in fact dead since the 15th of the month and now she has to prove that she is alive to get back her pension. She told her story about her on the pages of the newspaper La Stampa. The story began on July 4, when she called the bank to ask for an account of the non-crediting of the pension. “But madam was canceled because the INPS told us that she is dead” was the reply.

The deceased person is a namesake of the pensioner from Balangero, but the pensioner in life has not yet managed to resolve the issue. “I had to ask the municipality of Balangero – he says – to produce and issue me what is called” declaration of existence in life “- he says – and, together with the photocopy of my identity card, I sent it by email first, on 5 July to the bank, otherwise they would have blocked my checking account. Then, on July 14, I also sent everything to INPS, both in Turin and in the Rome office. This always between one phone call and another, hoping that the process would be unblocked ». Instead nothing. “I haven’t received my pension for two months now,” says the former teacher.

